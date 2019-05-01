Cigar City Brewing Announces Distribution Expansion into Missouri

TAMPA, Fla.— Following a record quarter for sales and growth in the first four months of 2019, Cigar City Brewing has announced its plan for expansion into the Missouri market. Kegs and 12 oz. cans of Jai Alai IPA, Guayabera Citra Pale Ale and Maduro Brown Ale will be made available, plus Mixed 12-Pack, their newest year-round offering. Craft beer lovers throughout the “Show-Me” state will have access to these acclaimed brews starting in May, thanks to a new partnership with St. Louis-based Major Brands.

Looking to build on the strong Missouri presence of CANarchy portfolio-mates and fellow Major Brands partner Oskar Blues Brewery, Cigar City Brewing enters the market poised for strong and sustained growth following their launch. One of the fastest growing brands in the United States, CCB boasts the second best-selling craft 6-pack can in the US through national IRI reporting in Jai Alai IPA with other year-round and seasonal offerings complementing. National and international awards and accolades have garnered attention for the brewery since its first brew day in 2009.

“If there’s a state that knows its beer, it’s Missouri,” said Neil Callaghan, CCB’s brand manager. “To bring our Florida-inspired beers to the craft beer lovers of Missouri is an incredible opportunity, and we know that there’s no better team than the folks at Major Brands to seize that opportunity. With their help and the help of our CANarchy brothers and sisters, we’ll be able to get the freshest, highest quality beer possible into Missourians’ snifters and pint glasses.”

“We are thrilled to partner with a respected brand such as Cigar City,” said Sue McCollum, Major Brands chairman, and CEO. “We look forward to helping expand Cigar City Brewing’s presence across Missouri and bringing these quality craft beer products to consumers statewide.”

Market launch events will take place throughout Missouri in May with Cigar City Brewing representatives traveling from Tampa to celebrate the arrival of the brand. These events will offer opportunities for Missouri’s craft beer fans to learn about Cigar City Brewing’s history and award-winning beer from the people who know it best.

With the addition of Missouri, CCB’s beer, including award-winning Jai Alai IPA, is available in 31 states and Puerto Rico, Sweden, Finland, Norway, France, the United Kingdom and Canada.

Visit Cigar City Brewing’s website cigarcitybrewing.com for full beer information and to find CCB beer closest to you.

About Cigar City Brewing

Cigar City Brewing, makers of Jai Alai IPA and Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout, was founded in 2009 by Joey Redner with the goal of creating world-class beer that reflected the flavors and history of the Tampa Bay region. This unique approach has resonated with local and national markets and the brewery has quickly grown to produce over 140,000 barrels of beer annually. Accolades have poured in since the brewery’s inception, including appearances on ratebeer.com’s Top 10 Breweries Worldwide seven times. Cigar City Brewing is a key partner in CANarchy, a craft brewing collective that represents the largest canned craft beer supplier in the country.

About CANarchy

Founded in 2015, CANarchy is a disruptive collective of like-minded brewers dedicated to bringing high-quality, innovative flavors to drinkers in the name of independent craft beer. The portfolio of craft breweries, partially funded by Fireman Capital Partners, includes Oskar Blues Brewery, Perrin Brewing Company, Cigar City Brewing, Squatters Craft Beers and Wasatch Brewery, Deep Ellum Brewing Company and Three Weavers Brewing Company. In 2018, CANarchy was ranked #8 on the BA’s list of the Top 50 U.S. Craft Brewers as ranked by sales volume, having produced 421,222 bbls. Voted “Craft Brewery of the Year” by Brewbound in 2018, the collective provides craft beer to 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C. and parts of 17 countries spanning five continents.