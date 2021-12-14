CiderCon 2022 Scheduled for February 1-4, 2022

RICHMOND, Virginia – The American Cider Association is pleased to announce that CiderCon 2022 will take place in Richmond, Virginia from February 1-4, 2022. With tours, tastings, educational workshops, demos and more, CiderCon’s return to an in-person event is bound to be one of the most energetic CiderCons to date. Early registration numbers have been record breaking, with more than 400 people already signed up by November 15.

Richmond is at the heart of a celebrated cider region and attendees will be provided with a myriad of options to explore the city and the celebrated cider regions. Special highlights this year include some amazing tours thanks to the support of the Virginia Cider Association and the Virginia Wine Marketing Office.

Anne Shelton of Albemarle Ciderworks and the Virginia Cider Association President comments, “The Virginia Cider Association is pleased to welcome CiderCon® to the Commonwealth of Virginia. VCA members have been working hard to make CiderCon® 2022 a memorable experience for cider producers and cider enthusiasts both from the US and abroad.”

Award winning cidermaker Diane Flynt will be the keynote speaker at CiderCon® 2022. Her keynote presentation will highlight the history and legacy of southern apples and cider. There are many lessons that can be learned from that past that can apply to creating a more sustainable future for the American cider industry.

“We are thrilled to have Diane Flynt joining us in Richmond at CiderCon 2022 as our keynote speaker,” says American Cider Association Executive Director Michelle McGrath, “Her wealth of knowledge and experience in the cider industry is impressive and I know that attendees will walk away from her talk with new inspiration for ways to move forward sustainably in their own cider businesses.”

A full range of educational sessions will fall under several different tracks including Sales & Distribution, Legal & Compliance, Better Business, Marketing & Trends, Flavor & Terroir, Cidermaking, Apples & Orcharding, and History.

The extensive trade show will feature many beloved vendors excited for the return of CiderCon® in person, and will welcome several first time vendors who are eager to join the cider community and meet conference attendees.

The ACA has developed Health & Safety Guidelines to ensure that all attendees can participate with as little risk as possible.

Tickets to CiderCon are just $435 for members if they book by January 20. Non-member tickets are $800. More information about the wide array of events and educational sessions being offered and registration can be found on the CiderCon® website and you can follow @cidercon on Twitter for the latest news. CiderCon® is an ACA member event produced with the generous support of our members and ACA’s premier sponsor, FruitSmart.