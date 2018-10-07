Ciderboys Releases Lemon Cello

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Lemon Cello, Ciderboys’ latest limited-release hard cider is for those who want a taste of “la dolce vita” – the sweet life.

Inspired by limoncello (LEE-moan CHAY-lo), the bright yellow lemon liqueur popular in southern Italy, Lemon Cello apple limoncello hard cider is abundantly aromatic and overflowing with a sweet, zesty fresh-lemon flavor.

Introduced at retail in September wherever Ciderboys hard ciders are sold, Lemon Cello is available in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles and on draft. But as a limited-release, Lemon Cello is available only while supplies last, just like Ciderboys’ previous limited-release fruitful pairings, which include La Vida Sangria earlier this year, and Zen Berry last fall.

“Consumer response to Ciderboys Lemon Cello has been amazing so far,” said Julie Birrenkott, Director of Marketing for Ciderboys. “Most people like sweet lemon-flavored beverages and foods, and Lemon Cello’s robust citrus aroma and flavor combined with the sweetness of our apple cider makes for a truly refreshing drink. It’s no surprise that it has been well-received in the marketplace.”

Limoncello originated in the Naples region of southern Italy, which includes the famous Amalfi coast and isle of Capri. Traditionally made by steeping lemon peels in grappa (a clear Italian brandy), adding syrup, and then aging, limoncello pairs well with desserts and is commonly served cold as an after-dinner digestif.

The Ciderboys quality team, which also handles research and development duties, developed the Lemon Cello recipe. With samples of Italian limoncello on hand, the team worked closely with Head Cidermaker Mike Schraufnagel.

“We were seeking a specific sweet lemon taste, something not too tart but not too sweet either, because Lemon Cello’s sweetness comes primarily from the apple cider,” explained Quality Manager Kaitlyn Firkus. “To make Lemon Cello, we use two different natural lemon flavors derived from fresh Florida lemons — one for aroma and the other for the flavor — which are blended into already fermented apple cider just before packaging.”

About

Ciderboys Cider Co. delights hard-cider lovers with unique “fruitful pairings” that blend unexpected fresh fruit flavors with the crisp taste of apple cider. A subsidiary of the Stevens Point Brewery, the Ciderboys Cider Co. makes its carbonated hard ciders with natural fruit and apple juice from fresh Washington State apples. The apple juice is heated to pasteurize it, then fermented at cool temperatures in shining stainless steel tanks. Ciderboys is fermented with a hard-cider yeast imported from France, where hard ciders have quenched thirsts since the Middle Ages. The fermentation process is cool and slow, and takes approximately two weeks per batch. Once fermentation is complete, the cider runs through a filtration process that renders a clear, sparkling liquid. No sugar is added to Ciderboys products, which are naturally gluten free.

The Ciderboys family features First Press, a year-round traditional hard cider; Strawberry Magic, a year-round combination of fresh strawberries and cider; Ciderboys British Dry, a year-round English-style dry cider; seasonals Peach County, a pleasing blend of peaches and apples; Pineapple Hula, which pairs fresh Hawaiian pineapple with cider, Raspberry Smash, a fruitful pairing of crisp apple cider with raspberries; Blackberry Wild using fresh blackberries; Mad Bark, spiced with cinnamon, and Grand Mimosa, made with juicy oranges. For more information and where to find Ciderboys products, visit www.ciderboys.com.