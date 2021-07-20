Cider Summit Seattle to Return This September

SEATTLE – The annual Cider Summit Seattle, the region’s largest hard cider tasting festival, is back after a pause due to the pandemic! Cider Summit Seattle will take place Friday, September 10 from 3 – 8 p.m. (VIP session 2 – 3 p.m.) and Saturday, September 11 from noon – 5 p.m. at Lake Union Park @ MOHAI, 860 Terry Ave. N., adjacent to The Museum of History & Industry.

Presented by Amazon, more than 50 cideries will convene at Cider Summit SEA to pour over 150 ciders, meads, cider cocktails and apple spirits, from Pacific Northwest favorites to international classics. Many cidermakers will be on hand to guide guests through tasting experiences. In addition to standard two-ounce pours, tasting flights are available (and encouraged!) to allow attendees to enjoy greater variety in smaller portions. The festival is kicking off in collaboration with Washington Cider Week from Sept. 9 to 19.

“We are thrilled to welcome back our community after a one-year hiatus,” said Alan Shapiro, Cider Summit co-founder and producer. “Cider Summit has been creating a marquee two-day experience for cider lovers and the cider curious for over a decade. This year’s festival is even more exciting, because a year ago, we couldn’t be together at all.”

Tickets are on sale now

General admission and VIPtickets are now available online for purchase until September 9, 2021.

VIP tickets – $40 before August 1, 2021 and $45 if purchased thereafter – are sold exclusively online. This special experience includes a souvenir tasting glass, early entry at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10 and 20 tasting tickets. Limited quantity available and must be purchased in advance online.

General admission tickets – $30 if purchased before August 1, 2021, $35 after that time and $45 at the gate – includes a souvenir tasting glass and 16 tasting tickets.

Additional tasting tickets are available onsite at $2 per ticket. Designated driver tickets are available for $5 (at the gate only) with a bottled water. No alcohol may be consumed with a Designated Driver ticket.

Service charges, park fees and taxes are added to all tickets purchased online. Pricing for tickets purchased at the gate will already include these taxes and fees. All tickets allow re-entry on Friday and Saturday with event wristband worn and the tasting glass.

Food and More Fun

Food available for purchase from Frelard Tamales, Seattle Monster Dogs, Kaffeeklatsch, and more!

Stop by the Dog Lounge hosted by and benefiting Seattle HumaneSociety. Well-behaved dogs on leash are welcome!

hosted by and benefiting Seattle HumaneSociety. Well-behaved dogs on leash are welcome! Live cidermaker interviews via the Cider Summit Facebook page.

Can’t make it to Seattle? Festival partner Press Then Press will curate two tasting kits available for shipment to 49 states. Please visit their site for details on the Modern and Harvest kits (available for pre-order in early August).

About Cider Summit

Founded over a decade ago, Cider Summit produces cider tasting festivals in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, and Chicago. Cider Summit Seattle is presented by Amazon. Supporting sponsors include First Tech Federal Credit Union, Press Then Press and Northwest Beverages. Media partners include Cidercraft Magazine, The Stranger and KEXP. The event benefits Northwest Cider Association, Seattle Humane and The Institute for Myeloma & Bone Cancer Research.

For More Information:

https://www.cidersummitnw.com/tickets-2