Cider Summit Pivots with CiderCon Tasting Kits To Go

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cider Summit is accepting nationwide pre-orders for its latest “Festival To Go Tasting Kits.” This new version is being released in conjunction with CiderCon, the premier conference for cidermakers put on by the American Cider Association. Cider Summit’s CiderCon Tasting Kits can be ordered now at CiderSummit.com, with pick up, delivery, and shipping available the week of Feb. 1.

Cider Summit is an annual celebration of artisanal hard cider that was forced to pivot in 2020 from a physical festival held in four different cities to a curated tasting experience enjoyed in the safety of one’s own home. The organization has since released a series of themed tasting kits throughout 2020.

“We’ve traditionally held our Cider Summit Chicago event in conjunction with CiderCon in February,” said Alan Shapiro, Cider Summit founder and producer. “Although the pandemic has changed the way events are operating, it’s still important to us to continue this tradition in some way and celebrate our amazing cider community.”

Each tasting kit includes a selection of ciders that represent a cross-section of long-term partners of Cider Summit; two Cider Summit tasting glasses; apple and pear-shaped stress balls; promotional items from participating cidermakers; and access to a virtual event hosted by Cidercraft Magazine on Feb. 6 from 6-7:30 p.m. PT offering 90 minutes of live music alongside vignettes from several cidermakers.

There are two editions available:

The Festival Favorites Tasting Kit has a base price of $54.95* and includes eight ciders from Eden Peak Bloom (Vermont), Eris Van Van Mojo (Illinois), Farnum Hill Farmhouse (New Hampshire), Finnriver Finnflusse (Washington), Golden State Hamaica (California), Rev. Nat’s Abbey Spice (Oregon), Stem Paloma (Colorado), and Virtue Salut! Cider Summit Collaboration (Michigan).

The Artisanal Import Kit has a base price of $59.95* and includes five imported ciders from Aspall Imperial (England), Ciders of Spain Good Clean Funk (Spain), Ciders of Spain Apple Blossom Buzz (Spain), Daufresne Poire (France), and Sea Cider Wassail (British Columbia).

According to Michelle McGrath, executive director of the American Cider Association, “Cider Summit has always been a highly anticipated and fantastic conclusion to our CiderCon conference, and we’re so pleased to continue the tradition during these difficult times for our cider community.”

Cider Summit sponsors include First Tech Federal Credit Union, Press Then Press, Virtue Cider, Reverend Nat’s Hard Cider, Eris Brewery and Cider House, and Cidercraft Magazine. Cider Summit benefits the Cascade Blues Association and Institute for Myeloma & Bone Cancer Research.View full pricing details and purchase tasting kits by January 15 at CiderSummit.com and engage with @CiderSummit on social media, hashtag #CiderSummit and #CiderSummitToGo.

*Shipping and delivery fees cost additional, see website for complete details.

For more information: https://www.cidersummitnw.com/tickets