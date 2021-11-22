Cider Corps Puts A Seasonal Spin On Its Fruit Salad Cider

MESA, Arizona – The Arizona craft cidery Cider Corps has updated its popular Fruit Salad cider with a seasonal spin. Just as Southwest winters are a bit different than the rest of the country, the new cider is crisp and refreshing while also recalling the comfort flavors everyone enjoys this time of year.

With Winter Fruit Salad, Cider Corps adapted the collaboration cider it makes with local package store Bottleshop 48 every summer. The cider is a nod to its veteran roots, taking its name from the slang used for the display of medals and ribbons on military dress uniforms. True to the literal interpretation of the name, the semi-sweet cider is a mash up of seasonal fruits including cranberry, plum, blackberry, blueberry, cherry and pomegranate.

“Weather-wise, our winters in Arizona last about a week. But that doesn’t mean we don’t enjoy the fruits and flavors we all associate with this time of year,” said cider maker and co-owner Jason Duren. “This take on Fruit Salad is designed to bring out those cozy winter feelings, but is still totally sippable on a 70-degree day.”

Winter Fruit Salad is now available for purchase at the Cider Corps taproom in Downtown Mesa, Ariz., as well as specialty bottleshops around the state.

About Cider Corps

Cider Corps is a veteran owned and family run company built by brothers Jason Duren, Sgt, USMC (Ret.), and Josh Duren. What started as a hobby for the two is now Arizona’s largest craft cidery. Cider Corps is available at Sprouts Farmers Market, Whole Foods, AJ’s Fine Foods, Total Wine and more than 100 bars, restaurants and bottle shops around the state.

For More Information:

https://cidercorpsaz.com/