Cider Corps Now At Sprouts, Expands Arizona Availability

Mesa, Ariz. – Craft beverage lovers from Flagstaff to Tucson can now find an Arizona-made hard cider on the shelves of Sprouts Fresh Market. Cider Corps craft cidery announced that its award-winning hard cider Mango Foxtrot is now available at most of the grocery store’s Arizona locations. It is the first statewide distribution of its canned drinks.

“This opportunity means a lot to us,” said Cider Corps co-owner and cidermaker Jason Duren (Sgt. USMC, Ret.). “It lets us share our ciders with parts of the state that haven’t always had access to it.”

More than half of Sprouts’ Arizona locations now stock 4-packs of Cider Corps’ Mango Foxtrot including locations in Phoenix, Flagstaff, Tucson, Oro Valley and Prescott Valley. The cidery plans to add more locations throughout the summer.

The Mango Foxtrot cider is a blend of mango and rose hip with an apple cider base. The style won a gold medal at the 2019 U.S. Open Cider Championship and is one of the Mesa-based cidery’s most popular styles. It has a 7% ABV.

Cidermaking started as a therapeutic hobby for brothers Jason and Josh Duren as Jason recovered from injuries suffered while serving in Afghanistan. They founded Cider Corps in 2017 and it is now Arizona’s largest craft cidery. In addition to Sprouts, Cider Corps’ canned ciders are available at Phoenix-area Whole Foods, AJ’s Fine Foods, Total Wine and dozens of independent package and bottle shops.

https://cidercorpsaz.com/

