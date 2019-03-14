Cicerone Certification Program Adds American Beer Styles Course

CHICAGO – The Cicerone Certification Program has announced the addition of the American Beer Styles coursebook and specialist exam to its Road to Cicerone education series. These courses educate beer professionals looking to set themselves apart in the industry.

“We set out to create an educational series with two goals in mind,” said Ray Daniels, founder and director of the Cicerone Certification Program. “First, to recognize individuals who want to enhance their credentials beyond Certified Beer Server but don’t want to take the Certified Cicerone exam, and second, to help those preparing for higher-level exams. The Road to Cicerone series accomplishes both goals.”

The new American Beer Styles coursebook covers a comprehensive range of American beer history, brewing methods, service and styles. The content unfolds through 16 chapters and 20 hands-on activities. These include exercises like side-by-side beer comparison tastings, hop aroma memory building, malt comparisons and fermentation flavor exploration. The accompanying online specialist exam consists of 72 Certified Cicerone-level questions.

The Road to Cicerone education series now includes five courses: 1) American Beer Styles, 2) German Beer Styles, 3) British and Irish Beer Styles, 4) Brewing Ingredients and Process and 5) Keeping and Serving Beer.

All courses include a self-paced coursebook for beer professionals to strengthen their expertise and an online specialist exam to validate what they have learned. Learners who pass the exam associated with each course will receive a specialist pin to enhance their credentials. Those preparing for Certified Cicerone can take the specialist exams repeatedly to help them study.

Each course costs $59 with an option to purchase just the coursebook for $39 or only the exam for $29.

The new American Styles Course is available for purchase now at: https://www.cicerone.org/course-books

About The Cicerone Certification Program

Launched in 2008 by brewer, author and beer educator Ray Daniels, the Cicerone Certification Program seeks to ensure that consumers receive the best quality beer at every service occasion. To facilitate this, those who sell and serve beer are encouraged to acquire knowledge in five areas: 1) Keeping and Serving Beer, 2) Beer Styles, 3) Beer Flavor and Evaluation, 4) Beer Ingredients and Brewing Processes and 5) Pairing Beer with Food. The Cicerone Certification Program certifies beer professionals at four levels: Certified Beer Server, Certified Cicerone, Advanced Cicerone and Master Cicerone. To date, more than 100,000 individuals worldwide have been certified through the program. For more information on “What is a Cicerone?” visit: http://cicerone.org/about.