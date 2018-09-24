Church Street Brewing Releases Pancho Vienna Lager

ITASCA, Ill. — Church Street Brewing Company announces in celebration of its Sixth Anniversary the release of its first Vienna lager. Pancho Vienna is a delicate complex lager with a subtle caramel and a dry finish aided by noble hop bitterness.

Church Street Brewing Company began six years ago by Joe and Lisa Gregor in a warehouse tucked into Itasca, Illinois. With little fuss and fanfare, Church Street has consistently been turning out award-winning traditional European styled beers and has developed a loyal following on the base of such favorites as Heavenly Helles utilizing old world decoction-mashing techniques and others such as the decadently delicious Belgian strong ale Devil’s Advocate.

In recent years, Church Street has expanded its focus to include a collaboration with WKQX on an Alternative IPA and to introduce Bourbon Barrel Aged favorites such as Holy Cow Milk Stout transformed into Holy Moly.

In our Tap Room, on our Anniversary Weekend (September 27-29), not only will we release Pancho Vienna, but we will also tap some Special Anniversary brews. You won’t want to miss them. Join us for giveaways, food trucks and live music from Thursday, September 27 to Saturday, September 29th in our Tap Room in Itasca, Illinois celebrating six years of our Righteously Good Brews and our loyal patrons.

About Church Street Brewing Company

Church Street Brewing Company is a craft brewery located in Itasca – a western suburb of Chicago. We love what we do! We brew traditional and unpretentious lagers and ales that represent the old and new beer styles of European influence. A family business built on a dream to make quality beer for our loyal clientele. Although we have won several awards, our real passion is to serve our patrons with consistently good-tasting craft beer. We serve locally, nationally and internationally. Come on down and enjoy a beer and tour (free) of our brewery. We love to connect, converse and share our craft beer knowledge with fellow beer lovers! All are welcome! And don’t forget to follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date.