Chuckanut Releases Summer Pale Ale 2023

Chuckanut Brewery always releases a Summer Pale Ale with a new combination of hops each summer. This year’s is no exception and utilizes the new Luminosa Hop from Indie Hops as well as their Strata hops. Both of these used in brewing and dry hopping are bursting with tropical aromatics in a sessionable Pale Ale recipe with a solid backbone of Weyermann Pilsner malt& Simpson’s malted oats. Light gold, hoppy and citrusy the 2023 Summer PaleAle will be released in many locations on the Summer Solstice June 21st. SouthNut will tap Summer Pale Ale on June 21 and P. Nut will tap it during PortlandBeer Week at the P. Nut Book Swap event June 24. Summer Pale Ale will be available on draft in accounts around the Puget Sound and Portland, while cans are only available at the Chuckanut locations in Skagit Valley and Portland.This is the only time of year Summer Pale Ale is available so get it while you can!

Chuckanut Summer Pale has aromas of grapefruit and candied orange peel with the taste of bright sunshine and hoppy, tropical fruit flavors. For a good hoppy pale ale this summer patio sipper is perfect for hot summer days.Great paired with bbq’s, burgers and fresh salads, it’s easy to enjoy with orwithout food. Cheer!

About Chuckanut Brewery

Chuckanut Brewery brews award winning Lagers and Ales and has wonLarge Brewery of the Year at WA Beer Awards 2017, 2019 and 2021 and SmallBrewery at the GABF 2011. The production facility and Tap Room is in Skagit Valley at 11937 Higgins Airport Way, Burlington, WA. Chuckanut Brewery’s P. NutBeer Hall is at 920 SE Caruthers St, Portland. Both locations welcome guests of all ages and have indoor and outdoor seating!

https://chuckanutbrewery.com/