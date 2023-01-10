Chuckanut Releases Bottles of Brandywine Collab

BURLINGTON, Washington – Last year Chuckanut Brewery and Whatcom County’s North Fork Brewery got together at South Nut to collaborate on a Barleywine. The first Barleywine Chuckanut has ever brewed. That was 2022 and the Barleywine made with Vienna malts aged for approximately one year before its release in 2023 has now been bottled. On draft at Chuckanut locations and limited accounts around Bellingham, Seattle and Portland this is a smooth reddish gold Barleywine, a mash up between British and American styles. A whimsical balance of sweetness from the malt and a slight bitterness from noble hops mingles with a warming palate and dry finish. On Friday the 13th of January Chuckanut will release a very limited supply of 500ML bottles of Barleywine at P. Nut Beer Hall in Portland and South Nut Tap Room in Burlington (Skagit Valley).

The Barleywine Bottle release on Friday the 13th will begin at noon at P. Nut and South Nut. P. Nut will also have Pacific Ice Smoked Fish on hand with food for the hungry. Pacific Ice hot smokes salmon, rockfish and other NW seafood in vacuum packed servings. Various spices from spicy to mild are used in the smoking process. The perfect accompaniment to Chuckanut Barleywine, smoked fish completes the umami experience! Bottles are only available at Chuckanut’s locations plus a very few selected accounts in Bellingham and Seattle. This is another collectors edition that can be aged in the proper conditions for some time. Supplies are limited so make sure to get in for your Barleywine bottles sooner rather than later.

About Chuckanut Brewery

Chuckanut Brewery brews award winning Lagers and Ales and has won Large Brewery of the Year at WA Beer Awards 2017, 2019 and 2021 and Small Brewery at the GABF 2011. The production facility and Tap Room is in Skagit Valley at 11937 Higgins Airport Way, Burlington, WA. Chuckanut Brewery’s P. Nut Beer Hall is at 920 SE Caruthers St, Portland. Both locations welcome guests of all ages and have indoor and outdoor seating!

For More Information:

https://chuckanutbrewery.com