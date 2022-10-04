Chuckanut Cascadia Common Now on Tap

BELLINGHAM, Washington – Chuckanut Brewery has added another special beer to its cannon of amazing beers. This one is named Cascadia Common and is a play on a “California Common Ale, with a Chuckanut-Pacific NW twist. Cascadia is the area around the Cascade Mountains, including the Yakima Valley and on south into Oregon. Yakima hops were used in this Common to give it the name. Chuckanut’s Cascadia Common tows the line of super easy drinking while having distinct hop flavors. It features a dry-hopped blend of hops grown in Yakima and the tried and true German Noble hop varietals that make this Common different.

California Common is brewed with lager yeast but fermented at ale temperatures and finished earlier than lagers There is a noticeable degree of toasted malt and caramel-like malt character in its flavor and in aroma. Often referred to as “steam beer’ it was made famous by San Francisco’s Anchor Brewing Company. Chuckanut Cascadia Common has malt-forward elements and interesting NW and German Noble hop bitterness and aromas. Cascadia Common is a great anytime beer, with lunch, dinner or even at Happy Hour! With its strong character and crisp drinkability it’s great with sandwiches or pizzas. Available now and on tap at accounts across north and south Puget Sound as well as Portland and around Oregon and of course both Chuckanut locations!

Chuckanut Brewery brews award winning Lagers and Ales and has won Large Brewery of the Year at WA Beer Awards 2017, 2019 and 2021 and Small Brewery at the GABF 2011. The production facility and Tap Room is in Skagit Valley at 11937 Higgins Airport Way, Burlington, WA. Chuckanut Brewery’s P. Nut Beer Hall is at 920 SE Caruthers St, Portland. Both locations welcome guests of all ages and have indoor and outdoor seating!

chuckanutbrewery.com