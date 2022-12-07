Chuckanut Brewery’s P. Nut Beer Hall Celebrates 1 Year

PORTLAND, Oregon – It’s hard to believe that Chuckanut Brewery’s P. Nut Beer Hall in Portland, OR will turn one yearold in December. On December 16, Friday, P. Nut will celebrate this big milestone with food, raffles and the bottle release of its Barrel Aged Stout!This stout is very limited and numbered in half liter bottles, with only 2bottles allowed for purchase per person. Sales will happen during regular hours and run until sold out.

During the celebrationon December 16 Farmer and The Beast will be selling their smash burgers and othertasty items starting a 4pm til sell out. Pacific Ice with their specialtysmoked fish will also be on hand as another alternative for the hungry. Theraffles will award various schwag items in support of P. Nut. Everyone isinvited to join Chuckanut in this awesome celebration. With 11 Chuckanut beerson tap, wines, ciders, sodas and canned cocktails available as usual, everyonecan raise a toast to Chuckanut Brewery’s P. Nut Beer Hall!

About Chuckanut Brewery

Chuckanut Brewery brews award winning Lagers andAles and has won Large Brewery of the Year at WA Beer Awards 2017, 2019 and2021 and Small Brewery at the GABF 2011. The production facility and Tap Roomis in Skagit Valley at 11937 Higgins Airport Way, Burlington, WA. ChuckanutBrewery’s P. Nut Beer Hall is at 920 SE Caruthers St, Portland. Both locations welcome guests of all ages andhave indoor and outdoor seating!

For More Information:

https://chuckanutbrewery.com