Chuckanut Brewery Taps Skagit Tulip Ale

BELLINGHAM, Washington – April is the Skagit Tulip Festival and with it the Skagit Farm to Pint Roadshow that benefits Viva Farms (an organization that empowers aspiring and limited-resource farmers by providing bilingual training in holistic organic farming practices). Chuckanut’s Skagit Tulip Ale is a delightful California Common using a blend of old world Noble & new world hops with a mix ofGerman and Skagit Valley malts to create an ale with a smooth malty center. The use of triticale (wheat/rye hybrid) and Talisman Pilsner malts from Skagit Valley Malting makes this blonde ale an uncomplicated and hoppy beer with a crispy, dry finish.

California Common (A.K.A. Steam Beer) is a beer brewed with lager yeast but fermented at ale temperatures. It’s the perfect spring ale available for the Farm to PintRoadshow supporting Viva Farms. Farm to Pint Roadshow in Skagit Valley is partof the celebration of the Skagit Tulip Festival. If you want to pair SkagitTulip Ale with food it’s a great accompaniment to seafood dishes and chowders. Butit’s also the perfect beer to enjoy on its own!

Availableon draft and in cans at accounts around Puget Sound and the Portland area. Cansof Skagit Tulip Ale are available at the Chuckanut P. Nut (Portland) Beer Hall and South Nut (Skagit Valley) Tap Room, and in very limited accounts in Bellingham.Wherever you find cans get some as supplies won’t last long!

Chuckanut Brewery’s P Nut Beer Hall is located at 920 SE Caruthers St, Portland, OR 97214. Chuckanut Brewery & Tap Room is located in the heart of Skagit County at 11937 Higgins Airport Way, Burlington, WA at the Port of Skagit. Chuckanut has won Large Brewery of the Year at WABA 2017, 2019 and 2021. Both locations welcome guests of all ages!

