Chuckanut Brewery Releases Doppelbock 2021

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Each year, around Valentine’s Day, Chuckanut Brewery releases Doppelbock (double Bock), a rich malty lager aged more than 9 weeks and usually up to 3 months. The long slow cold lagering creates a dark beer that is smooth and delicious. Notes of chocolate, toffee, dried stone fruits come together in this 7.4% ABV lager.

Chuckanut Doppelbock is an extra strong, dark brown beer that is aged at 29 degrees Fahrenheit for a full flavored, deceptively smooth finish.Watch out, it’s dangerously easy to drink and great with chili or GermanSausages. It can hold up to braised & roasted meats and vegetables too. Fora sweet treat pour Doppelbock over vanilla ice cream for a Doppelbock float! Enoy!

Chuckanut Brewery & Kitchen, located at 601 West Holly St, Bellingham, was awarded the National Small Brewpub/Brewer of the Year 2009 and National Small Brewery/Brewer of the Year 2011 at the Great American Beer Festival. Currently both brewery locations offer outdoor heated seating(covered and waterside) for guests of all ages. A full food menu is available at North Nut for to-go, in house and delivery (in Bellingham). The South NutTap Room at 11937 Higgins Airport Way, Burlington is located at the Port of Skagit for beer garden enjoyment and curbside pick up. Both locations are open to guests of all ages Wednesday-Sunday and beer by appointment on Monday &Tuesday: North Nut (Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday 12:30-7 pm and Friday-Saturday12:30-8 pm) and South Nut (Wednesday-Thursday 3-6 pm and Friday-Sunday 1-6 pm)during Covid. Check additional information about Chuckanut at www.chuckanutbrewery.com