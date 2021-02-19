Chuckanut Brewery Releases Doppelbock 2021

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Each year, around Valentine’s Day, Chuckanut Brewery releases Doppelbock (double Bock), a rich malty lager aged more than 9 weeks and usually up to 3 months. The long slow cold lagering creates a dark beer that is smooth and delicious. Notes of chocolate, toffee, dried stone fruits come together in this 7.4% ABV lager.

Chuckanut Doppelbock is an extra strong, dark brown beer that is aged at 29 degrees Fahrenheit for a full flavored, deceptively smooth finish.Watch out, it’s dangerously easy to drink and great with chili or GermanSausages. It can hold up to braised & roasted meats and vegetables too. Fora sweet treat pour Doppelbock over vanilla ice cream for a Doppelbock float! Enoy!

Chuckanut Brewery & Kitchen, located at 601 West Holly St, Bellingham, was awarded the National Small Brewpub/Brewer of the Year 2009 and National Small Brewery/Brewer of the Year 2011 at the Great American Beer Festival. Currently both brewery locations offer outdoor heated seating(covered and waterside) for guests of all ages. A full food menu is available at North Nut for to-go, in house and delivery (in Bellingham). The South NutTap Room at 11937 Higgins Airport Way, Burlington is located at the Port of Skagit for beer garden enjoyment and curbside pick up. Both locations are open to guests of all ages Wednesday-Sunday and beer by appointment on Monday &Tuesday: North Nut (Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday 12:30-7 pm and Friday-Saturday12:30-8 pm) and South Nut (Wednesday-Thursday 3-6 pm and Friday-Sunday 1-6 pm)during Covid. Check additional information about Chuckanut at www.chuckanutbrewery.com

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brewbound Podcast: 2021 Alcohol Law Preview with McDermott Will & Emery's Alva Mather and Nichole Schustack
02/25 - Brewbound Podcast: 2021 Alcohol Law Preview with McDermott Will & Emery's Alva Mather and Nichole Schustack
Brewbound Frontlines with new Stone Brewing CEO Maria Stipp
02/18 - Brewbound Frontlines with new Stone Brewing CEO Maria Stipp
Brewbound Podcast
03/04 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Podcast
03/18 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Data Club w/ 3 Tier Beverages
03/11 - Brewbound Data Club w/ 3 Tier Beverages
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.