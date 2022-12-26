Chuckanut Brewery Releases Barrel Aged Stout Bottles

As a special release for the holidays and the first Anniversary of P. Nut Beer Hall in Portland, OR Chuckanut Brewery will release the first Barrel Aged Stout half liter bottles ever at P. Nut on December 16, Friday and South Nut on December 17, Saturday. Bottle purchases will be limited to 2 half liter bottles per person. Chuckanut has hand bottled only 120 bottles (16.9 oz) between the two locations making this a limited release . The packaging includes a gold wax dipped cap to make them a valuable addition to any beer aficionados’ cellar. The Stout will hold up well due to its 9.8% ABV for at least one year if not more.

Chuckanut’s Export Stout was aged in neighbor Westland Distillery’s oak whiskey barrels for more than a year as part of the whiskey barrel exchange program. Chuckanut Barrel Aged Stout boasts hints of wood and dried cherry. High gravity lends itself to a very rich velvety mouth-feel and smooth flavors. The palate is rewarded with hints of chocolate, coconut and dried fruits. Hops are kept to a minimum and used to balance out the sweetness of the malt. A great sipper sure to warm the soul as winter approaches. Find Chuckanut Barrel Aged Stout on tap at both Chuckanut tap rooms and bottles will only be available until sold out. Don’t wait, this is something special and makes a terrific holiday gift!

Chuckanut Brewery brews award winning Lagers and Ales and has won Large Brewery of the Year at WA Beer Awards 2017, 2019 and 2021 and Small Brewery at the GABF 2011. The production facility and Tap Room is in Skagit Valley at 11937 Higgins Airport Way, Burlington, WA. Chuckanut Brewery’s P. Nut Beer Hall is at 920 SE Caruthers St, Portland. Both locations welcome guests of all ages and have indoor and outdoor seating!

For More Information:

chuckanutbrewery.com