Chef Robert Irvine Creates New Irvine’s ‘Squinch Hitter’ Canned Cocktail

MANCHESTER, N.H.— When New Hampshire Fisher Cats fans hear the crack of the bat this season, they’ll have new chef curated cocktail options to enjoy at the stadium, thanks to a new partnership with Irvine’s Spirits, created and owned by chef and TV host Robert Irvine.

The Irvine’s Spirits portfolio includes Irvine’s Precision Distilled Vodka and Irvine’s American Dry Gin, as well as a new ready-to-drink (RTD) canned cocktail called Irvine’s “Squinch Hitter” Lemonade that Chef Irvine created to serve at Fisher Cats games at Delta Dental Stadium in downtown Manchester. Proceeds from the sale of every bottle and can of Irvine’s Spirits – and all of Chef Irvine’s products such as FitCrunch protein bars and Robert Irvine Foods – benefit the Robert Irvine Foundation, which supports service members, veterans, first responders and their families.

“There’s nothing more American than a day at the ballpark,” says Irvine. “I love everything about it, especially at the Fisher Cats’ scenic stadium that looks out at the eastern bank of the Merrimack River in Manchester. The only thing better than watching a great ball game is having a great drink in your hand while you do it. That’s why I’m so excited that Fisher Cats fans will now be able to enjoy Irvine’s Vodka and Irvine’s Gin cocktails, and my refreshing new ‘Squinch Hitter’ Lemonade, during every home game this season, with proceeds from those drinks helping our military and first responder heroes.”

The new Squinch Hitter Lemonade is a non-carbonated full-flavor RTD cocktail (4.5% alcohol by volume) that Chef Irvine crafted with Irvine’s Vodka and real sugar and real lemon. Squinch Hitter, distributed by Amoskeag Beverages, one of New Hampshire’s premier beer and alcohol wholesalers, will also be available at participating restaurants and retailers in the region.

The partnership with The Fisher Cats – the first baseball sponsorship for Irvine’s Spirits – will include signature Irvine’s cocktails served throughout the stadium, and at the high-visibility “Irvine’s Cocktail Cove” in the Plaza area located right at the main entrance of the stadium. Irvine’s cocktails are created to pair perfectly with food.

“The Fisher Cats are very excited to partner with Irvine’s Spirits to bring unique and quality beverage options to Delta Dental Stadium. We are also thrilled to align with their mission to support military and first responders, a cause that is very meaningful to our organization,” says Fisher Cats General Manager Michael Neis.

The Fisher Cats are scheduled to play 69 home games in 2024 at Delta Dental Stadium, beginning Tuesday, April 9, with a six-game series against the NY Yankees Double-A affiliate Somerset Pirates.

Irvine’s Precision Distilled Vodka and Irvine’s American Dry Gin, distributed in New Hampshire through Stone Fence Beverage, are “chef curated” spirits distilled and bottled in the U.S. at the award-winning Boardroom Spirits Distillery in Lansdale, PA, of which Chef Irvine is a part owner. Irvine’s Vodka (80 proof) is crafted from a selection of American-grown non-GMO corn and filtered through active carbon for a clean, neutral aroma and smooth, mildly sweet finish. Irvine’s Gin (90 proof) is distilled with 13 of Chef Irvine’s favorite hand-selected botanicals, herbs, and spices from the kitchen, including ginger, black currant, Ceylon cinnamon, elderberry, jasmine flower, and Darjeeling tea. The gin is born of a hybrid distillation process where a portion of the botanicals are distilled in the pot, and the remaining portion are vapor infused, creating a complex, flavorful, and smooth spirit.

Irvine’s Spirits are available in New Hampshire Liquor and Wine Outlets throughout the state. In addition to New Hampshire, Irvine’s Spirits are also available in Pennsylvania, Florida, Michigan, Maine, Louisiana, Maryland (Montgomery County), and several Army and Navy bases, with further locations opening soon.

About Robert Irvine

Robert Irvine is a world-class chef, author, entrepreneur, and tireless philanthropic supporter of our nation’s military. The host of Food Network’s hit show “Restaurant: Impossible,” he has given struggling restaurateurs a second chance to turn their lives and businesses around in over 300 episodes and counting. He would know a thing or two about running a successful business. In addition to his restaurants—Robert Irvine’s Public House in Las Vegas and Fresh Kitchen by Robert Irvine within the Pentagon—he is the owner of FitCrunch, whose protein bars, powders, and snacks are available nationwide; Robert Irvine Foods, which makes prepared, restaurant-quality dishes available in grocery stores; and the Lansdale, PA-based Boardroom Spirits, creators of Irvine’s Vodka and Irvine’s Gin.

About Irvine’s Spirits

Irvine’s Vodka and Irvine’s Gin were created by chef, entrepreneur, and TV personality Robert Irvine, precision distilled at Boardroom Spirits in Lansdale, PA, using only the highest-quality natural ingredients. As a “chef curated” spirit, Irvine’s Vodka, Irvine’s Gin, and Irvine’s RTD cocktails are crafted to capture a unique flavor meant to pair beautifully with food. As with all of Robert’s endeavors, a portion of proceeds from Irvine’s Spirits benefits the Robert Irvine Foundation.

About The Robert Irvine Foundation

The Robert Irvine Foundation supports and strengthens the physical and mental wellbeing of our service members, veterans, first responders, and their families. We provide these heroes with life-changing opportunities that unlock the potential in their personal and professional lives through food, wellness, community, and financial support.

About The New Hampshire Fisher Cats

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays and play their games at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester. Over 150 former Fisher Cats have reached the Major League level. The Fisher Cats have raised millions of dollars for various charities through the Fisher Cats Foundation and continuously strive to improve the quality of life for Granite State residents. The organization has been recognized as New Hampshire Business Review’s “Best Sporting Event to Take Clients to,” Parenting New Hampshire Magazine’s “New Hampshire’s Favorite Sporting Event for Families,” and New Hampshire Magazine’s “Best New Hampshire Sports Team.”

For More Information:

https://www.irvinespirits.com/