Chef Gordon Ramsay to Launch Hell’s Hard Seltzer

PEWAUKEE, Wis. – Award-winning chef and television personality, Gordon Ramsay announced today the upcoming launch of Hell’s Seltzer, his first line of hard seltzers hitting shelves early 2021. Known for his discerning palate and high standards, Ramsay created four hard seltzers for the initial launch. Brew Pipeline was tapped to bring this beverage to life in partnership with Global Brews of London.

“Gordon’s team and Brew Pipeline put flavor first when developing Hell’s Seltzer,” says Steve Kwapil, CEO and co-founder of Brew Pipeline. “That’s always been Gordon’s goal, and we think he nailed it. We’re looking forward to sharing these bold seltzers with fans across the nation.”

Hell’s Seltzer features unapologetically bold flavors with premium drinkability, crafted by Gordon Ramsay. Each recipe is inspired by popular menu items from Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen restaurants across the U.S. Each was tested and approved by the chef and reflects his knack for delivering recipes that put flavor first. Hell’s Seltzer is gluten-free and uses all-natural flavors.

Hell’s Seltzer will be sold in 12-pack variety packs, featuring three of each can. Product specs include:

ABV: 5.5%

12 oz cans

Suggested retail price: $15.99-17.99 ? Flavors: Berry Inferno – peach, blueberry, raspberry Knicker Twist – passionfruit, pineapple, orange Mean Green – kiwi, lime, mint, pineapple



That’s Forked – Key Lime, vanilla, graham

Hell’s Seltzer is distributed by Brew Pipeline’s distributor network and will be available nationwide. Retailers can request to be first on the release list at the following link . For more information, visit www.drinkhells.com

About Gordon Ramsay:

Renowned for highly successful and award-winning original programming, Emmy-nominated Ramsay produces TV shows on both sides of the Atlantic seen by audiences worldwide in more than 200 territories, and he is the only talent on air in the U.S. with four prime-time national network shows. He hosts and executive produces “Hell’s Kitchen,” “MasterChef,” “MasterChef Junior” and “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back” all on Fox, in addition to yearly “MasterChef Celebrity Showdown” specials.

His multimedia production company Studio Ramsay is behind several hit shows in both the U.S. and the U.K., with a growing slate of new shows and development. Launched in 2016, Studio Ramsay was created to develop unscripted, digital and scripted programming, focusing on new formats and innovative programming as well as fostering new talent. Studio Ramsay is behind the highly successful FOX series “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back,” which was the highest rated food show of 2019, and just aired its third season. It’s also behind “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted” on National Geographic Channel, which airs in 172 countries and 43 languages worldwide, accompanied by a first-of-its-kind stand-alone Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted digital and print magazine. The series has been picked up for a third season. In the U.K., Studio Ramsay produces the BAFTA-nominated “Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip” for ITV, which is in production on a Christmas Special and then starting its third season. The Studio is also behind the ITV series ‘The Savoy’, a fixed rig of the prestigious London hotel. Studio Ramsay also has shows in various stages of production and development for the BBC, other top UK Broadcasters as well as key US Cable outlets.

Studio Ramsay’s Digital Division is behind all of Ramsay’s original content on his highly successful YouTube Channel, which has made Ramsay the most subscribed chef on the platform. The 18-34 dominated channel launched the trending interview series “Scrambled” is also behind the highly successful Ramsay in 10, which went live during the global Covid pandemic and will return in 2021. Studio Ramsay Digital oversee and creates content for all behind the scenes moments from Studio Ramsay linear programming and has also produced content for National Geographic and MasterClass.

Studio Ramsay was behind the daytime cooking series “Culinary Genius,” which premiered on ITV in the U.K. and syndicated on FOX stations in the U.S.; the ITV series “Gordon on Cocaine”; and FOX’s “The F-Word Live With Gordon Ramsay.” The highly popular children’s series “Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch,” starring Tilly Ramsay for U.K. children’s channel CBBC, is also produced by Studio Ramsay.

Ramsay also executive produced Bravo’s “Best New Restaurant” and Food Network’s competition series “Food Court Wars.” In the U.K., he’s produced “Gordon Ramsay Behind Bars” and “Gordon’s Great Escape” for Channel 4; food biography and nostalgia series “My Kitchen” for UKTV’s Good Food Channel; and two instructional cookery series, “Ultimate Home Cooking” and “Ultimate Cookery Course,” for Channel 4.

For more information, please visit www.gordonramsay.com or follow Gordon Ramsay on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Brew Pipeline:

Led by industry veterans, Brew Pipeline is a national distribution platform, linking the best craft brewers to new markets across. Forward-thinking initiatives including Portfolio, Collab, and Guest Brewer provide a number of opportunities to connect brewers to new markets, retailers and consumers. As a one-stop solution for all logistics beyond the brewers’ dock, Brew Pipeline handles everything from marketing and promotions to order harvesting, registrations and chain communications. Additionally, they provide resources that build brewers brands, expand distributor portfolios, adding true incremental dollars to both breweries and distributors alike. For more information, visit www.brewpipeline.com and follow on social media @brewpipline.

About Global Brews:

Global Brews is a specialist beverage development and branding agency that works with multiple clients in the music, entertainment and celebrity industry. Global Brews is dedicated to building and distributing beverage brands around the world.

Global has successfully developed and launched multiple industry category award winning products to date with many more in the pipeline. For more information, visit www.globalbrews.com and www.globalmerchservices.com .

For More Information:

https://www.drinkhells.com/