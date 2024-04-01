Cheers to Celestial Collaboration: Scale House Brewery and Wagner Valley Brewing Company Unveil Limited Edition Eclipse Brew

FINGER LAKES— In anticipation of the Great North American Solar Eclipse on April 8th, 2024, Scale House Brewery and Wagner Valley Brewing Company, two esteemed brewers nestled in the picturesque Finger Lakes region, join forces to unveil a celestial-inspired masterpiece: a limited edition Eclipse Brew. This collaborative creation pays homage to the awe-inspiring event with a specially crafted Pitch Black Berliner Style Kettle Sour, infused with flavors of raspberry, chocolate, vanilla, and hints of pine.

**Crafted Under the Celestial Canopy: A Fusion of Artistry and Flavor**

The collaboration between Scale House Brewery and Wagner Valley Brewing Company represents a union of craftsmanship and celestial wonder. This special brew, born from a shared passion for brewing excellence and celestial phenomena, captures the essence of the eclipse with its rich and intricate flavors.

*Scale House Brewery*, renowned for its dedication to pushing boundaries and exploring new flavor profiles, brings its expertise in crafting bold and flavorful beers to the collaborative table. With a commitment to quality and creativity, Scale House infuses the Eclipse Brew with layers of complexity and intrigue.

*Wagner Valley Brewing Company*, with its deep-rooted heritage and commitment to tradition, complements the collaboration with a touch of finesse. Their meticulous attention to detail and use of high-quality ingredients add depth and nuance to the Eclipse Brew, elevating it to celestial heights.

**A Celestial Symphony: Raspberry, Chocolate, Vanilla, and Pine**

Prepare to embark on a sensory journey as you indulge in the Eclipse Brew’s symphony of flavors. This limited edition Berliner Style Kettle Sour features a harmonious blend of raspberry, chocolate, vanilla, and subtle hints of pine, creating an experience that is both celestial and indulgent.

**Interactive Label Design: Witness the Eclipse Unfold**

Adding to the excitement of the Eclipse Brew is its interactive label design, created by the talented artist Matt Dawson (@staygrayponyboy). Utilizing Thermochromic ink, the label changes color based on temperature, mirroring the transformative nature of the solar eclipse. Watch in awe as the label shifts hues with the beer’s temperature, offering a dynamic visual representation of the celestial event.

**Behind the Scenes: Ink by CTIInk, Printing by Niagara Label**

The magic of the Eclipse Brew’s label wouldn’t be possible without the expertise of the collaborators behind the scenes. CTIInk’s innovative Thermochromic ink and Niagara Label’s precision printing bring the label to life, ensuring that each bottle is a work of art worthy of the celestial occasion.

**Limited Edition Release: Join the Celestial Celebration**

The Scale House Brewery and Wagner Valley Brewing Company Eclipse Brew will be available in limited quantities. Beer enthusiasts, celestial enthusiasts, and connoisseurs alike are invited to join the celebration of this extraordinary release.

Raise a glass and toast to the celestial collaboration between Scale House Brewery and Wagner Valley Brewing Company.

About Scale House Brewery

Scale House Brewery, nestled in the heart of the Finger Lakes, is celebrated for pushing the boundaries of brewing. With a commitment to quality and a passion for innovation, Scale House continues to delight beer enthusiasts with bold and flavorful creations.

About Wagner Valley Brewing Company

Wagner Valley Brewing Company, rooted in tradition and heritage, brings finesse to the Finger Lakes brewing scene. With a dedication to using high-quality ingredients and time-honored brewing techniques, Wagner Valley captures the essence of classic beer styles while exploring new flavors.

About Matt Dawson

Matt Dawson, the talented artist behind the label design, is known for his captivating and unique creations. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for visual storytelling, Matt’s work enhances the overall experience of the Scale House Brewery and Wagner Valley Brewing Company Eclipse Brew.

About CTIInk

CTIInk is a leading innovator in ink solutions, pushing the boundaries of printing technology. Their Thermochromic ink adds an interactive and dynamic element to the Eclipse Brew’s label design, offering beer enthusiasts a unique visual experience.

About Niagara Label

Niagara Label is a trusted partner in label printing, known for precision and quality. With state-of-the-art printing capabilities, Niagara Label brings the Eclipse Brew’s label to life, ensuring that each bottle is a visual masterpiece worthy of the celestial occasion.

For More Information:

https://www.scalehousebrews.com/