Chatham Brewing Releases Nectaron of the Gods Double IPA in Cans

CHATHAM, N.Y.— Chatham Brewing, Columbia County’s first brewery in New York’s upper Hudson Valley, has released Nectaron of the Gods Double IPA, featuring Nectaron and Motueka, two southern hemisphere hops. This release, available in a four-pack of 16 oz. cans, will be released this week to the public.

This Double IPA is a welcome addition to the brewery’s long list of easy-to-drink beers that Chatham Brewing has to offer, even with an 8.5 percent ABV.

The combination of New Zealand’s hops Nectaron and Motueka provides rich tasting notes with vibrant yet subtle tropical fruit character, a refreshing aroma, and a zesty finish that will make the winter months even more special. This mixture led to the naming of the drink, whichwas crafted with the thought of it as “a drink of deities.” The nuances reveal themselves with every new pint you drink.

“When we first introduced Nectaron of the Gods to our customers, they fell in love with its unique hop character and smooth mouthfeel,” said Tom Crowell, co-owner of Chatham Brewing. “It’s afull-bodied DIPA to be sure, but it has a lot of juicy fruit flavors. The beer definitely earned its name! Nectar is a drink for the gods, so it seems like a good idea with the prominent Nectaron hops.”

First previewed on draft in the brewery’s tasting room back in the fall of 2023, the cans can now be found at bars,restaurants, retailers, and the taproom.

For more information on ChathamBrewing, visit ChathamBrewing.com, on Facebook and Instagram or Chatham Brewing’s taproom in ColumbiaCounty, which offers a wide collection of year-round and seasonal craft beers and seltzers to enjoy both in-person or to take home with.

