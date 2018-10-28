Charter Oak Brewing Relocates in Connecticut

DANBURY, Conn. — The brewery has fully relocated into their new address in historic Danbury, Connecticut and have both their commercial 20 barrel system and pilot 5 barrel brewhouses operating for over 10,000 barrels of capacity.

Scott Vallely, owner and brewmaster, made the transition from bottling beer to investing in a high speed canning line for all their releases. The brewery continues to market 1687 Brown Ale, Royal Charter Pale Ale and the popular Wadsworth IPA in 12oz 6 packs cans and are also packaging limited releases in 16oz 4packs.

Charter Oak’s taproom is now open with 10 rotating draft lines and open Thursday through Sunday. Since opening, the brewery has launched 20 new beers. Join the team for a pint, flight, growler or tour and sample the newest style.