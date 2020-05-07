Charter Oak Brewing Continues to Brew, Offers Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery

Danbury, Conn. — Although the Corona Virus has resulted in lower distribution sales and nonexistent taproom activity, Charter Oak Brewing was quick to get in front of the challenge with our Grab and Go Curbside service and Ding-Dong-Ditch Delivery service (yep, we ‘dump and run’). As a result, we continue to brew beer and continue to constantly rotate our draft beer list for ‘to go’ growler fills. Charter Oak just introduced our first Sour, a Gose, with over 40lbs of tart cherries and our MilkShake IPA with 45lbs of Raspberries. We also introduced a White Stout, which was our Home Brewer’s contest winning recipe. The draft offerings continue to promote a variety of styles: lagers, porters, sour, IPA, DIPA, NEIPA, and lighter ales.

Our popular Candles Out New England IPA was released again and will be brewed quarterly. It’s a full hop charge with copious quantities of Galaxy from the Southern Hampshire and over 7%ABV. We’ve also been exploring more styles to package in cans to offer the local craft beer market. Look for our Little Charter Session IPA to be introduced as a new core beer. This beer will enjoy a big citrus nose resulting from the 3 pounds per barrel of Centennial Hop throughout the brew and dry hop, yet extremely well balanced and less than 5% ABV and very approachable.