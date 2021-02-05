Champion Brewing Company to Release Hazy IPA Line

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Champion Brewing Company is entering the hazy arena. Hatchback Lyfe, the flagship of the new hazy IPA series will hit shelves at the end of February.

Unfiltered IPAs have grown in popularity and the beer style is in keeping with Champion’s original lineup, which offered fans the IPAs they craved. With an IBU of 50 and 6.3% ABV, Hatchback Lyfe is made with fluffy oats and three charges of hops in the whirlpool, followed by two dry hops. A combination of Citra, Azacca, and Idaho Gem combine to create an electrifying taste of crystallized pineapple, white grape, lemon curd and mango.

Champion owner Hunter Smith said, “We’re kicking off this series of hazy IPAs with a beer that pays homage to our youth, back when everything we owned could fit into a hatchback and we could head for the hills. The timing seems right as we all have a bit of wanderlust these days. Champion fans can expect the series to deliver on juicy, tropical flavors with low bitterness, and a moderate ABV.”

Hatchback Lyfe will be available in six-packs of 12 oz cans as part of a series of hazy IPAs, offered year-round. The hazy IPA will first appear on shelves in Florida, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia and Texas.

Champion Brewing Company is a Charlottesville-based craft brewery with a three-barrel Tap Room, and the Missile Factory, a 15,000 barrel production facility. Champion beers are distributed in Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and DC.

