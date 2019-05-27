Champion Brewing Company Expands Distribution to Kentucky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Champion Brewing Company has announced it will expand distribution to Kentucky beginning May 21, 2019. The Charlottesville, Virginia-based craft brewer will distribute via Dauntless Distributing of Louisville, Kentucky.

“Dauntless has demonstrated a passion for craft beer,” said Champion Brewing Company owner, Hunter Smith. “We’re beyond thrilled to have Champion beers available to craft beer fans throughout Kentucky.”

Dauntless distributing director of sales Richard Atnip said: “We’ve had Champion Brewing Company on our radar for years. We’re glad to be able to get it in the hands of those looking for the brand, and for new fans who have yet to discover Champion.”

Kentucky residents will find Champion’s Shower Beer, Missile IPA, and the new year-round IPA Wheeze the Juice. Shower Beer will be available in 15-packs; variety 12-packs will also be sold.

About Champion Brewing Company

Champion Brewing Company is a Charlottesville-based craft brewery with a three-barrel Tap Room and the “Missile Factory,” a 30-barrel production facility recently expanded to 15,000 barrels of capacity. Champion Brewing Company is on pace to brew 10,000 BBLs. Champion opened a second Tap Room in Richmond, Virginia in 2016 and Brasserie Saison, a restaurant and brewery on the downtown mall in Charlottesville, in February, 2017.