Ceria Launches New Look for its Alcohol Free and THC/CBD-infused Offerings

ARVADA, Colorado – Ceria Brewing Company, the modern beverage company co-founded by Keith Villa, the brewmaster who created Blue Moon, announces the launch of a new look for its Alcohol Free (AF) and THC/CBD-infused craft beers offering an elevated experience in the moments that matter most.

After creating Blue Moon and retiring from MillerCoors with 32 years of brewing experience, Keith, alongside his wife, Jodi Villa, launched Ceria Brewing Company in 2018, dedicated to brewing the finest alcohol-free beers without compromising on taste. Utilizing an innovative and unique brewing method that produces great tasting, full bodied craft beers and results in a 0.00% ABV – Ceria completely reimagines the alcohol-free and THC infused beverage categories, wherein most non-alcoholic beverages have a trace amount of alcohol, typically 0.5% or less, and lack in taste.

Launching today, Ceria unveils a thought-provoking new brand identity that pays homage to Ceres, the ancient Roman goddess of harvest. The new packaging reveals earthy purple, blue and green tones that are classically inspired, yet have a modern and abstract feel for a universal appeal.

“We are incredibly excited to take Ceria to the next level with our new refreshed look that serves the modern imbiber with beer and THC options that don’t compromise on authentic beer flavor or enjoyment,” said Co-Founder and Brewmaster Keith Villa. “Say ‘hello’ to complex flavor notes, and ‘goodbye’ to hangxiety.”

Ceria is reinventing the craft category with their Grainwave (Belgian-style White ale) and Indiewave (IPA) craft beers, available in both alcohol-free only and alcohol-free plus THC/CBD-infused collections. While both collections are alcohol-free at 0.00% ABV, the Grainwave in the THC collection includes 5mg of THC and Indiewave includes 10mg THC and 10mg CBD. Ceria’s collection includes:

Grainwave AF Belgian White – (0.00% ABV with or without 5mg THC) A refreshing, medium-bodied and unfiltered Belgian-style White ale, brewed with blood orange peel and coriander for bright flavors. Grainwave contains the terpenes limonene and linalool which are known to inhibit inflammation and reduce anxiety, promoting a chill mindset.

Indiewave IPA (AF) – (0.00% ABV with or without 10mg THC + 10mg CBD) A flavorful IPA that perfectly balances Cascade, Citra, and Amarillo hops with light caramel malts for a smooth citrusy character. The major terpenes in Indiewave are myrcene and humulene which have been shown to inhibit inflammation and aid in relaxation.

“After spending years studying beer and THC, I was passionate about creating a delicious, satisfying beer without the alcohol and a way to enjoy the pleasurable sensations of THC,” said Co-Founder and Brewmaster Keith Villa. “Ceria is just that and specially crafted for the modern imbiber who wants to feel relaxed in social situations without the effects of alcohol.”

The Ceria AF collections sell for a suggested retail price starting at $9.99 per 6-pack and THC collections sell for a suggested retail price starting at $8 per individual sale. Ceria AF is available nationwide at Total Wine & More stores and select H-E-B, Target, and Buffalo Wild Wing locations; and Ceria THC is available in recreational dispensaries in Colorado and California.

About Ceria Brewing Co.

Ceria Brewing Company is a modern beverage company co-founded by Keith Villa, the brewmaster who created Blue Moon, alongside his wife and Ceria CEO Jodi Villa. Leveraging his deep knowledge of craft brewing and THC, Keith created a new unique brewing method that produces great tasting, full bodied and authentic craft beers that result in 0.00% ABV. With a thought-provoking new brand identity paying homage to Ceres, the ancient Roman goddess of harvest, Ceria is reinventing the craft category with Grainwave (Belgian-style White ale) and Indiewave (IPA) craft beers, available in both alcohol-free and alcohol-free plus THC/CBD-infused collections. While both collections are alcohol-free at 0.00% ABV, the Grainwave in the THC collection includes 5mg of THC and Indiewave includes 10mg THC and 10mg CBD.

For More Information:

https://ceriabrewing.com