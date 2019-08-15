Central Waters Brewing Adds Distribution to Massachusetts and Rhode Island via Atlantic Beverage Distributors

AMHERST, Wis. — Central Waters Brewing Company of Amherst, WI is excited to announce their partnership with Atlantic Beverage to distribute their products into Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Atlantic. They are a wholesaler that already distributes a wide range of great craft brands, and we are proud to be considered among them,” said Anello Mollica, Central Waters Brewing Company, co-owner. “We already have distribution in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut- so opening Massachusetts and Rhode Island is our next logical extension. We look forward to sharing our beers with everyone, we offer a range of styles in bottles and cans, and Atlantic has brought in a wide range of beers- Year round products, barrel aged beers, as well as newer canned specialty IPAs, so we will have something for everyone.”

“We are excited to provide a wide range of their releases to both states,” added Mino Soghomonian, Atlantic Beverage Distributors General Sales Manager. “Their quality product will be released into the market the week of August 19th.”

Central Waters has been in business since 1998, producing fine craft ales and lagers for the Midwest, and recently expanding into other markets. They are well known for producing a year round line up of great beers, including Mudpuppy Porter, Honey Blonde Ale and Rift IPA among others, and are internationally renowned for their extensive barrel aging program. Recently, they started a can line that includes a wide range of New England IPAs, Milkshake IPAs, and Kettle Soured beers- further diversifying their offerings.

Atlantic Beverage Distributors, which was established in 1995, are committed to expanding their independent craft beer portfolio with high quality products that mirror are existing portfolio.