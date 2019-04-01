Central Coast Brewing, Wild Fields Brewhouse Collaborate on The Friend Zone West Coast IPA

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The Friend Zone is a bright, crisp and tropical West Coast IPA brewed in collaboration with Wild Fields Brewhouse. This beer is loaded with layers of mango, papaya, pineapple and citrus that land softly on a very simple malt base with 6 percent ABV.

Wild Fields Brewhouse is the passion project and lifelong dream of industry veterans Ryan and Jacque Fields, which is slated to open later this year.

Ryan is most recently known for his role as head brewer at Beachwood Blendery, where he recently won Gold at GABF for his Belgian-style Lambic, Funk Yeah. Central Coast Brewing is notable for multiple GABF medals in the last few years, and a Gold from the World Beer Cup in 2016.

This beer is being released during Central Coast Craft Beer Week, host by the Central Coast Brewers Guild.

