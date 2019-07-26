Cellarmen’s to Cease Operations on July 27

HAZEL PARK, Mich. – In October 2015, Cellarmen’s opened with amazing support from the community and devoted fans. They will close the doors for good on Saturday July 27th, 2019 after a three-week celebration.

“We have spent the better part of four years giving everything we have to produce the absolute highest quality product possible for your enjoyment. Sometimes however, the ups and downs of business prove to be insurmountable. We took a step back recently to examine our industry, the untimely death of one of our founders, distribution obstacles, and unreasonably excessive requests stemming from our landlord, which led us to the incredibly difficult decision,” said Cellarmen’s Partner Dominic Calzetta.

“We never expected the amount of support we received from the City of Hazel Park, our families, the industry, and our fiercely loyal customers. That is why we did this, for you, the people who wanted something different than the rest, to buck standards and as we said from the beginning ‘no concentrates, no artificial flavors, no bullshit.’ Each and every customer who supported us found our philosophy to be a noble enough reason to share with us your appreciation for the things we created,” said Cellarmen’s Partner Ian Radogost- Givens.

Cellarmen’s kept the their dedicated staff small and many people volunteered to get the business off the ground.

“From our first manager Erica, our current manager Dan, our accountant Chris, Brian-the man who gave you the art you love so much, Jeff who took our product to places we never thought it could go, our attorney who never gave up through what seemed like a never ending string of paperwork, the parents who supported us, the investors who believed in us, our biodynamic farmer, our dogs who worked the long days with us, keeping better company to the customers than we did, and every friend who washed our dishes, worked the door, bussed tables, and stayed with us until the end. Other breweries in particular who were always there when we needed them, as we tried to be if they needed us. Dan Riley and the whole team from Axle Brewing, Zach Typinski and the crew from Urbanrest brewing along with Eric and Brett Kuhnhenn and Dan Scarsella at Motor City Brewing and their crews have all been an unending line of support in everything we have gone through”, said Cellarmen’s Partner Andrew Zalewski.

Cellarmen’s will be releasing very special batches of barrel aged meads, ciders, and beers that have been tucked away in the back waiting for their day throughout the month of July, available to take home as this will be the last time these products will be

available. They will also be selling their brewing equipment and the local art on the walls during their final days.“This decision never comes easy, but we find it to be a necessary one for now. We hope you will join us for our final weeks to celebrate all that we have done together,” said Calzetta.

About Cellarmen’s

Cellarmen’s was founded in October 2015 in Hazel Park by four friends with over 20years of experience. They set out to produce the highest quality mead, cider, and beer possible using only natural ingredients. They expanded to statewide distribution quickly and became a leading name in the mead and cider industry.