Celebration of Cream Ales to Return to Roc Brewing Co.

The annual Celebration of Cream Ales is returning to Roc Brewing Co. on Saturday, June 4, from 11:00 a.m. – midnight, after a two year hiatus. This event celebrates a cornerstone of the Rochester-area brewing community. 40 local breweries, the highest number to ever participate in the event, have put their unique twist on the traditional cream ale. Cream ales by each brewery will be on tap at Roc Brewing Co. for one day only. Feature cream ales will rotate across taps, and when one keg kicks, another will take its place. Roc Brewing Co. will be announcing keg changes on social media (@RocBrewingCo) throughout the day, and will also have their own cream ale and other beers on tap.

Participating breweries: Roc Brewing Co., Genesee Brewery, Seneca Lake Brewing, Peacemaker Brewing, Iron Tug Brewing, Naked Dove Brewing, Seven Story Brewing, Swiftwater Brewing, Sager Beer Works, Frequentem Brewing, Eli Fish Brewing, Nine Maidens Brewing, Knucklehead Brewing,

Heroes Brewing, Stoneyard Brewing, Copperleaf Brewing, Big aLICe Brewing, Rohrbach Brewing Co., Twisted Rail Brewing, Three Heads Brewing, Resurgence Brewing, Strangebird Brewing, K2 Brothers Brewing, Prison City Brewing, Brindle Haus Brewing, Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing, Brewery Ardennes,

Lucky Hare Brewing, Rising Storm Brewing, Other Half Brewing, Faircraft Brauhaus, Mortalis Brewing,

WeBe Brewing, War Horse Brewing, Noble Shepherd Craft Brewery, Irondequoit Beer Company, Triphammer Bierwerks, Strong Rope Brewery, Two Goats Brewing, and Young Lion Brewing.

There is no entry fee for the event, and flight/pint prices vary. Food will be available through the F.L.X. Wienery at Roc. Beer lovers are invited to stop by for the return of Celebration of Cream Ales. Roc Brewing Co. is located at 56 S. Union Street, Rochester, NY 14607.

For more information about the 2022 Celebration of Cream Ales, visit: https://fb.me/e/1r0urKPgG

Roc Brewing Co., LLC., was established in downtown Rochester in 2011. Since then the brewery has been brewing in-house just behind the tasting room at 56 S. Union Street, serving pints, canning beer for distribution, and serving food made to order. Roc Brewing Co. focuses on creating consistent, high-quality beer that uses the best ingredients paired with the highest standards of quality. With indoor and outdoor seating, the brewery can accommodate groups, happy hours, everyday meetups, and more.