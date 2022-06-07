Celebrate National Best Friends Day with Urban South – HTX

HOUSTON, Texas – Urban South – HTX wants to celebrate you and your best friend! In honor of National Best Friends Day on June 8, the Sawyer Yards brewery will celebrate with beer specials and exciting new beer releases. From 12:00 to 9:00 p.m., guests can enjoy two-for-one Paradise Park Lager pints. Challenge Entertainment Houston will host live trivia starting at 6:30 p.m., and The Burger Daddy food truck will be onsite serving up decadent burgers and fries.

Urban South has collaborated with some of its own BFF breweries on several iconic pop culture duo-themed beers that will be available at the event while supplies last.

Punch It IPA –brewed in collaboration with Frost Town Brewing – The newest comrades in the Houston beer scene joined the Urban South brewing team to deliver an out-of-this-world IPA starring Cosmic Punch yeast. With the help of Frost Town Brewing, Urban South dry hopped this Thiolized IPA with a healthy dose of Centennial, Motueka and Nectaron hops resulting in a sweet, tropical, hoppy and juicy finish.

Tyler & Tripp’s Excellent DIPA – brewed in collaboration with Heist Brewery – Urban South teamed up with its friends at Heist Brewery in North Carolina to create this double IPA packed with fruity citrus flavor. The magnificent hop trio of Cashmere, Mosaic and El Dorado come together to give this hazy DIPA rich aromas of pineapple, melon and lime.

WHERE: Urban South – HTX | 1201 Oliver Street, Suite 10, Houston TX

WHEN: Wednesday, June 8 | 12:00 to 9:00 p.m. CST

For More Information:

https://urbansouthbrewery.com