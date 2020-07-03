Cascade Brewing Releases Patio Paradise Sour Wheat Ale and Sour Slushies

PORTLAND, Ore. – Just in time for the holiday weekend, Cascade Brewing has released Patio Paradise on draft and in 12-ounce cans. Patio Paradise is a sour wheat ale aged in oak barrels for up to 10 months then infused with hand-zested grapefruit peel, locally sourced fresh basil, ground coriander and Oregon coast sea salt.

Patio Paradise is available on draft, in four-packs or by the case at the Cascade Brewing Barrel House at 939 SE Belmont St. and at the Lodge at Cascade Brewing at 7424 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy. The cans will also be made available through Cascade Brewing’s distribution network and at its online store at CascadeBrewing.shop.

The brewery has also announced the upcoming launch of a new Sour Slushie, a rotating series of frozen Sour Slushies made with a blend of Cascade Brewing sours and fruit juices. The summer seasonal, served in an eight-ounce snifter glass, will be available starting July 8 at the Cascade Brewing Barrel House and at its online store.

Cascade Brewing Barrel House has opened its patio seating every Wednesday through Sunday from 3pm to 9pm (closed July 4). The Lodge at Cascade Brewing is now open for sit down seating on the patio and inside every Wednesday through Sunday from 12pm to 9pm (closed July 4 and July 5).

About Cascade Brewing

Founded in Portland, Oregon in 1998, Cascade Brewing has been a pioneer in the sour beer renaissance since 2006 and the proud innovator of the Northwest Sour Ale. Its distinctive sour beer blends feature fruit-forward, barrel-aged ales with an emphasis on project year-to-year variation. These beers offer a complex array of flavors derived from the acid, the fruit and the residual flavors present in the barrels in which they age. The resulting beers offer a complex array of flavors and aromas derived from each project year release capturing the unique subtleties of that year’s growing season. Cascade Brewing’s beers are collected by sour fans and connoisseurs around the world.