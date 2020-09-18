Cascade Brewing Packages Pistil Whipped and Sang Rouge in 12 oz. Cans for the First Time

PORTLAND, Ore.– Cascade Brewing has packaged two of its Northwest Sour Ales––Pistil Whipped and Sang Rouge––in 12-ounce cans for the very first time. Both beers will be available in single 12-ounce cans and four-packs beginning Thursday, Sept. 17, at the Cascade Brewing Barrel House at 939 SE Belmont St. and The Lodge at Cascade Brewing at 7424 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy. The cans will also be made available through limited distribution.

“We’ve seen incredible enthusiasm for our sour beers in cans since launching the program back in January, so we’ve decided to continue expanding our canned offerings with these new releases,” said Kevin Martin, Cascade Brewing Director of Brewery Operations. “Clearly the benefits of the can format resonate with craft drinkers, and we are happy to meet that growing demand. We will continue to offer our bottle-conditioned Northwest Sour Ales in 500ml bottles as the best packaging for long-term aging and quality preservation, while the can packaging is ideal for sours ready to be enjoyed fresh.”

Originally brewed for Cascade Brewing’s Sour Flower Fest, Pistil Whipped is a blend of sour blond ales aged in oak wine barrels with late infusions of saffron and chamomile. Pouring a rich golden-yellow from the saffron’s distinct color, this unique botanical blend captures saffron’s earthy, hay-like spice character with gentle floral and honey notes from the chamomile tea (7.7% ABV).

Sang Rouge first appeared in Cascade’s portfolio in 2010 and was last blended in 2015. This latest project is a blend of sour red ales aged in select red wine barrels and oak puncheons for up to two years. Highlighting the depth and complexity of our base red ale without the influence of additional fruits or spices, this rare project features notes of roasted red malts, dried currants, aged red wine and toasted oak (7.1% ABV).

About Cascade Brewing

Founded in Portland, Oregon in 1998, Cascade Brewing is a pioneer of the sour beer renaissance, innovating the Northwest Sour Ale in 2006. The brewery’s portfolio of distinctive sour ales features fruit-forward, barrel-aged ales with complex flavors and aromas derived from the acid, the fruit and the residual flavors present in the aging barrels. An emphasis on year-to-year variation captures the unique subtleties of each year’s fruit growing season, leading sour beer connoisseurs around the world to seek out Cascade’s Northwest Sour Ales. The brewery also brews a broad range of non-sour styles with the same level of quality and creativity that has become synonymous with the Cascade Brewing brand.

