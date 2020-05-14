Cascade Brewing Introduces Citrus Noyaux in 500 mL Bottles

PORTLAND, Ore. – Cascade Brewing will introduce a new beer, Citrus Noyaux 2019, in 500ml bottles and on draft on Thursday, May 14. Citrus Noyaux consists of sour blond ale aged in oak wine barrels for up to two years with fresh orange, grapefruit and lemon peels and apricot noyaux. The brewers extracted noyaux kernels from the pits of locally sourced apricots by hand and added them to the beer, imparting notes of almond and maraschino cherry that are complemented by the juicy fruit flavors of the citrus peel.

Citrus Noyaux will be available at Cascade Brewing’s two Portland-area pubs, the Cascade Brewing Barrel House and the Lodge at Cascade Brewing, and through its distribution network.

During the COVID-19 shutdown, Cascade Brewing is offering beer to go––including Citrus Noyaux––via home delivery and curbside pickup. Customers can place an order for beer (and limited food) at CascadeBrewing.shop, with curbside pickup at the Barrel House at 939 SE Belmont St. every Thursday through Sunday from 3pm to 7pm. Home delivery orders of beer only are delivered every Thursday.

At the Lodge at Cascade Brewing at 7424 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy., beer and limited food is available for pickup every Tuesday through Saturday from 12pm to 8pm; view the menu at LodgeAtCascade.com.

About Cascade Brewing

Founded in Portland, Oregon in 1998, Cascade Brewing has been a pioneer in the sour beer renaissance since 2006 and the proud innovator of the Northwest Sour Ale. Its distinctive sour beer blends feature fruit-forward, barrel-aged ales with an emphasis on project year-to-year variation. These beers offer a complex array of flavors derived from the acid, the fruit and the residual flavors present in the barrels in which they age. The resulting beers offer a complex array of flavors and aromas derived from with each project year release capturing the unique subtleties of that year’s growing season. Cascade Brewing’s beers are collected by sour fans and connoisseurs around the world. For more information, visit CascadeBrewing.com and engage socially at @CascadeBrewing.

