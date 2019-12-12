Cascade Brewing Celebrates 21st anniversary with Live Tapping, Draft Release

PORTLAND, Ore. –– Cascade Brewing will celebrate its 21st anniversary on Friday, Dec. 13, at the Cascade Brewing Barrel House. The event will include a live barrel tapping, a pub-only draft release, and a kick off of a holiday bottle sale. Admission to the event is free.

The anniversary celebration will include a live barrel tapping at 6pm of Pear Mary, a sneak preview of a brand new Cascade project to be released in 500ml bottles in 2020. Pear Mary features a blend of sour blond ales aged in oak wine barrels with Northwest-grown pear juice and fresh rosemary.

The celebration will also feature a pub-only draft release of Nocino Sour, a sour quad ale aged in a Stonebarn Brandyworks Nocino liqueur barrel with green walnuts, vanilla bean and spices. Nocino Sour will also be available at the Lodge at Cascade Brewing in Southwest Portland.

The event will mark the first day of Cascade’s “12 Beers of Christmas” holiday bottle sale, running from Dec. 13 through Dec. 24 at both Cascade Brewing pubs. Every day for 12 days, the brewery will add a new 750ml bottle to the sale, so that by the end of the 12 days on Christmas Eve, there will be a cumulative list of 12 different beers available for discount purchase.

The first beer available will be Kentucky Peach 2017, retailing for $14 a bottle. The remaining 11 beers will be announced on social media the day they go on sale, offering a new surprise each day. Additionally, Cascade Brewing will be offering a 5% discount on purchase of six or more 750ml bottles, and a 15% discount on full cases of 750ml bottles.Cascade will also offer limited edition pine boxes branded with Cascade’s name and logo. Two box sizes are available, sized for either 500ml or 750ml bottle format. Each box holds three bottles or a combination of bottles and other merchandise. Pricing is $26 for a 500ml box or $29 for a 750ml box.

For more information, visit CascadeBrewing.com and engage on social media at @CascadeBrewing.

About Cascade Brewing

Founded in Portland, Oregon in 1998, Cascade Brewing has been a pioneer in the sour beer renaissance since 2006 and the proud innovator of the Northwest Sour Ale. Its distinctive sour beer blends feature fruit forward, barrel-aged ales with an emphasis on project year-to-year variation. These beers offer a complex array of flavors derived from the acid, the fruit and the residual flavors present in the barrels in which they age. The resulting beers offer a complex array of flavors and aromas derived from with each project year release capturing the unique subtleties of that year’s growing season.