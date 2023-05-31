Cartridge Brewing Signs Distribution Rights

CINCINNATI, Ohio – We are thrilled to announce the official news that Cartridge Brewing signs on with Heidelberg Distributing (Ohio Valley Wine And Beer) for Home-Market Distribution Rights. This strategic decision marks a significant milestone for Cartridge as it seeks to further expand its presence and ensure seamless distribution within the local market. Leveraging the extensive network and expertise of Heidelberg, Cartridge will be able to optimize their supply chain, maintain consistent availability, and meet the growing demand for their exceptional brews. Cartridge Brewing has previously been self-distributed within the Cincinnati area and is looking forward to the growth in the Dayton and Cincinnati area.

In December of 2022, Saucy Brew Works (Cleveland, OH), acquired Cartridge Brewing. Cartridge Brewing is proudly located within the historic Peters Cartridge Factory, a revered landmark with a rich legacy. Originally constructed in the 1860s, this factory played a pivotal role as a thriving community hub and the centerpiece of Kings Mills, Ohio. Saucy Brew Works brings forth new opportunities and synergies, propelling Cartridge Brewing’s continued growth and solidifying its position within the industry. Saucy Brew Works has four brewpubs in Ohio and one in Michigan and has continued plans for expansion.

