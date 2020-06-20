Car Dealership Teams Up With Mojave Brewing for ‘Peace, Love Designate a Driver’ Campaign

HENDERSON, Nev.– Recently Findlay Volkswagen Henderson and Mojave Brewing Company announced a call-to-action partnership, designed to encourage safe driving habits by always appointing a designated driver, called ‘Peace, Love, Designate a Driver’. Together they kicked off the program with a First Friday Cruise Night from the dealership to the brewery, where they unveiled their ‘Peace, Love, Designate’ refrigerator, which holds non-alcoholic beverage. Items like iced teas, sodas, waters and cold-brew coffees will be given to the designated driver of a group at no charge, complements of Findlay VW.

Stemming from Findlay VW’s tag-line, ‘Peace, Love & V-Dub’, the “Peace, Love, Designate a Driver” initiative is designed to prevent drunk driving by rewarding responsible behavior and pre-planning. Findlay VW and Mojave Brewing Company decided to launch the campaign to emphasize the dangers of driving under the influence, wanting patrons to have a good time but be responsible.

Melisa Eichbauer, General Manager at Findlay Volkswagen says:

“We love our community and the amazing entrepreneurs Henderson is bringing to our area. We know many people are going to love and appreciate the new brewery [which officially opened its doors this past Januar]. By working together we hope to encourage our community to drink responsibly, use a designated driver and to never drive under the influence. We want the Henderson community and the Mojave Brewing Company, located in the Water Street District, to truly be the voice of the ‘Peace, Love, Designate’ campaign. Everyone on our roads plays an important role in alcohol management, by drinking responsibly, following a code of conduct and always having a dd.’’

CEO of Mojave Brewing Company, John Griffith says:

“We want our patrons to enjoy themselves and get home safely and remember their time with us for the right reason. The safety of our guests is our top priority at Mojave Brewing Company, and we encourage everyone to plan ahead. To us, the program seems like a no-brainer – the dd provides a huge service in ensuring a safe ride home for their friends and loved ones – it benefits everyone. “

Designated drivers will enjoy complementary non-alcoholic beverages throughout their evening at the brewery. Additionally, those who pledge to be designated can be photographed with the ‘Peace, Love, Designate’ fridge to be shared by Findlay VW and Mojave Brewing Company in a demonstration of appreciation. Together, Findlay VW and Mojave Brewing Company want to remind everyone to drive sober or designate a sober driver, call for a ride, take a cab or rideshare service.

To learn more about the “Peace, Love, Designate a Driver” program, email Marcy Colletti at mcolletti@findlayauto.com.