Captain Lawrence Freshchester Pale Ale Launches Throughout Sweden

ELMSFORD, New York – Captain Lawrence Brewing Company is delighted to announce that Freshchester Pale Ale will now be widely available in Sweden. The New York state brewery won the highly desired Pale Ale tender for system-wide availability with Systembolaget. Freshchester Pale Ale is an aromatic, well-balanced pale ale with notes of citrus, pine, a touch of bitterness and a solid malt backbone to bring it all together.

Captain Lawrence Founder and Brewmaster Scott Vaccaro said “It is an honor to have Freshchester Pale Ale served in Sweden! This beer is near and dear to us, being one of the first styles I ever brewed in my professional career and really the first beer to put us on the map back home. We trust the inviting aromas of citrus-laden US hops intertwined with a balanced malt backbone will delight the drinkers of Sweden. Pairs well with fried herring.”

Jake Collier, Head of Sales & Distribution at Crafted Exports, comments: “It’s great to see Captain Lawrence win another tender in Sweden! The win is fully deserved, and we hope the Swedish consumers love this classic Pale Ale as much as we do!”

“We are so happy that Captain Lawrence Freshchester Pale Ale is launching into Systembolaget in June,” shared Andrew Reed, Craft Beer Brand Manager for Galatea AB. Reed elaborates with; “Scott’s beers have had a near-constant presence in Sweden for five years and once again, because of the high quality of the Captain Lawrence brews, he has gotten another important win. This Pale Ale is so well balanced and drinkable, we hope the Swedish craft beer drinkers fall in love it.”

Freshchester Pale Ale officially launches June 2022 in Sweden throughout Systembolaget. Freshchester will also be featured on draft in select bars and restaurants across the country.

Systembolaget is the Swedish government-owned chain whose retail stores are the only ones in the country allowed to sell alcoholic beverages containing more than 3.5% alcohol, for take-home consumption. Within the Systembolaget there are several levels of availability. Some products are in the ‘ordering range’ or beställningssortimentet – orderable to stores, but not stocked. Then there are seven levels of availability in the chain of over 450 stores nationwide – T9, T7, T5, T3, T2, T1 and BASE. The lower the number, the greater the availability, with a “BASE” availability meaning that the product is available in all or virtually all Systembolaget stores.

About Crafted Exports

Crafted Exports is a premier international distributor of craft beers and spirits that specializes in using innovative, quality-control delivery processes to deliver the freshest products to markets across the world.

About Captain Lawrence

Captain Lawrence Brewing Co. is located just a short drive north of New York City, in Westchester County, NY, where it is the area’s largest craft brewery, producing over 28,000 barrels of beer annually. Founded in 2006 by Scott Vaccaro, Captain Lawrence brews a wide range of beer styles, producing as many as one hundred brands in a year. Shortly after opening, the brewery began to gain widespread notoriety for their sour and barrel-aged beers, winning their first of eight GABF medals in 2007. Today, in addition to their award-winning sour beers, Captain Lawrence is widely known for brewing extremely Fresh IPAs, highly drinkable lagers, and a variety of specialty craft beers.

For More Information:

https://www.captainlawrencebrewing.com