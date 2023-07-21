Captain Lawrence Brewing Company Announces Expansion into Kentucky Market

ELMSFORD, N.Y.— Captain Lawrence Brewing Company, a renowned craft brewery with a strong presence along the East Coast, is thrilled to announce its expansion into the Kentucky market. Captain Lawrence Brewing Company is known for its commitment to brewing exceptional and innovative craft beers, and this expansion into Kentucky presents an exciting opportunity for beer enthusiasts in the region. The brewery’s meticulously curated selection boasts choices from their most popular styles, showcasing a range of IPA options that will surely delight the taste buds of both seasoned and adventurous beer lovers, and an innovative offering from their Liquid Exotics brand too.

Among the first of Captain Lawrence’s offerings to be made available in Kentucky is Jam Juice, a Hazy Imperial IPA. With its rich fruity flavors and velvety smoothness, Jam Juice showcases the brewery’s drive to pushing the boundaries of flavor and balance. Another standout in their portfolio is Pacific Dawn, a classic West Coast DIPA. Characterized by its piney hop notes and robust flavor profile, Pacific Dawn offers an exhilarating sensory experience that is sure the satisfy fans of the West Coast IPA style. For fans of Hazy Northeast IPAs, Captain Lawrence presents Citra Dreams. Citra Dreams, is a hazy NEIPA exquisitely dry-hopped with copious amounts of Citra hops, resulting in an irresistible symphony of vibrant citrus flavors and tantalizing aromas.

Additionally, Captain Lawrence brings with them to Kentucky, their Liquid Exotic’s Rum Punch, a hard seltzer infused with pineapple, orange, lime, and pomegranate juice. This refreshing and tropical twist is the perfect choice for those seeking a unique and invigorating adult beverage option, at a robust 10% ABV.

Captain Lawrence’s expansion into Kentucky marks an exciting milestone for the brewery, as it continues to share its exceptional craft beers with new communities. By partnering with US Beverage, a trusted distributor known for its commitment to quality, Captain Lawrence can ensure that its beers reach the shelves of retailers across the state.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Captain Lawrence’s craft beer to the Bluegrass state,” says Scott Vaccaro, Founder of Captain Lawrence. “We look forward to introducing our finest brews to the state’s discerning drinkers. We’re excited to share our passion for brewing innovative and high-quality beers with craft beer fans in Kentucky, we hope you’ll give us a try.”

As Captain Lawrence Brewing Company expands its footprint across the United States, beer lovers in Kentucky can now look forward to experiencing the exceptional taste and craftsmanship that has made Captain Lawrence a beloved name in the craft beer community for the better part of two decades.

About Captain Lawrence Brewing

Captain Lawrence Brewing Co. is located north of New York City, in Westchester County, NY, where it has grown to be one of the area’s largest craft brewers. Founded in 2006 by Scott Vaccaro, a UC Davis Fermentation Science graduate and longtime homebrewer, Captain Lawrence brews a wide range of beer styles, producing as many up to fifty unique brands in a year. Shortly after opening, the brewery gained widespread notoriety for their sour and barrel-aged beers, winning their first of eight GABF medals in 2007. Today, in addition to their award-winning sour beers, Captain Lawrence is widely known for brewing extremely Fresh IPAs, highly drinkable lagers, and a variety of specialty craft beers. In addition to its production facility in Elmsford, the brewery operates a Beer Hall and Beer Garden in Elmsford and satellite tap room and beer garden in Mt. Kisco, NY.

For More Information:

https://www.captainlawrencebrewing.com/