Cape Beverage Partners with Rectified Spirits for Fishtown Iced Tea New Jersey Distribution

CAPE MAY, New Jersey – Cape Beverage Distributing is thrilled to announce the addition of Rectified Spirits’ Fishtown Iced Tea to their brand portfolio. This flagship offering is a delicious ready-to-drink beverage that got its start as a popular to-go cocktail offering in Philadelphia during the height of the pandemic.

“We’re happy to have Fishtown Iced Tea on board with us here at Cape Beverage,” says Cape Beverage CEO Ryan Krill. “It has a great flavor—there’s a blend of four different spirits to enjoy alongside the pleasant, lemon tea flavors, making this brand stand out amongst a sea of single-spirit offerings.”

Designed to be poured over ice or enjoyed out of a cold can, Fishtown Iced Tea is a 9% ABV spirits-based hard tea crafted with vodka, tequila, rum, and triple sec. It will be available in 12-ounce cans throughout New Jersey starting Monday, July 11th.

“We love the local story of this brand, and Rectified Spirits really nailed the spirit of the namesake cocktail with this canned, ready-to-drink version,” says Cape Beverage Marketing Director Alicia Grasso. “It’s been a hit with locals for years now, and we can’t wait for more people to enjoy it.”

Originally a cocktail invented at Interstate Drafthouse in Philly’s Fishtown neighborhood in 2012, Fishtown Iced Tea features a logo reminiscent of its early days as a mixture of spirits poured into a carton of Arctic Splash iced tea. The Rectified Spirits team used real tea extract and natural lemon flavor to replicate the iconic Arctic Splash flavors, and the can’s logo is designed by local Pennsylvania artist Jeff Kilpatrick.

“Rectified Spirits, Fishtown Iced Tea, and Cape Beverage—three kindred independent spirits joining forces to bring our locally produced, fun and flavorful ready-to-drink canned version of Philly’s favorite, Fishtown Iced Tea, to our friends and neighbors in the Garden State,” says John Logan and Bob Ritchie of Rectified Spirits. “On the beach, on a boat, or in the backyard . . . we can’t help feeling that this is the start of something big!”

Beginning Monday, July 11th, Fishtown Iced Tea will be distributed throughout New Jersey in four-pack, 12-ounce cans.

ABOUT CAPE BEVERAGE

Founded in 2019, Cape Beverage delivers experience, dedication, knowledge, and brand focus to all 21 counties in New Jersey. Built on nine years of Cape May Brewing Company’s successful self-distribution, Cape Beverage’s team of committed and enthusiastic Sales Managers is constantly in the field, ensuring quality, friendly service to each retailer. Each bar, restaurant and retail store is supported and engaged with a successful sampling program led by a dedicated Sales Assistant and run by a team of knowledgeable, outgoing, and locally-based Brand Ambassadors throughout New Jersey.

ABOUT RECTIFIED SPIRITS

Rectified Spirits LLC was founded by Philadelphia native John Logan in collaboration with his friend and high school classmate, Bob Ritchie, former co-owner of Interstate Drafthouse in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood. Rectified Spirits and Fishtown Iced Tea share a mission to bring flavor and fun to the local social scene from Kensington to Cape May and everywhere in between. The flagship offering, Fishtown Iced Tea, is a delicious ready-to-drink spirits-based alternative to the malt and seltzer tea-flavored brews that have come to saturate the market in recent years. Crafted by John and Bob and a couple of close friends in a modest production space in Southwest Philadelphia, each can of Fishtown Iced tea is crisp and delicious with just the right kick, delivering the delicious blend of Vodka, Rum, Tequila, Triple Sec and sweet lemony tea that has made Fishtown Iced Tea a Philly favorite for years. The guys like to say they enjoy their pretzels twisted, not their tea.

For More Information:

https://www.capebeverage.com