Candy Corn and Pumpkin Pie Ales Return to Buffalo Creek Brewing this October

Buffalo Creek Brewing in historic downtown Long Grove outside Chicago is embracing the fall season with two re-launches of annual favorites, plus a couple more feel good varieties.

Oct 26: Pumpkin Pie Ale – A true cult classic, Pumpkin Pie Ale returns this month with its mix of locally-made honey, Vermont maple syrup, and real pumpkins. The beer is fermented with Saison yeast and the flavors are subtle without being overly sweet. This one is a homage to the ultimate Thanksgiving treat and it goes fast!

Oct 29: Candy Corn Ale – In celebration of National Candy Corn Day and Halloween, Mike is bringing back his insanely popular Candy Corn Ale. This small batch release is made with real candy corns and combines a silky cream ale with accents of that familiar marshmallow, vanilla, and buttery caramel-like flavor to produce a hauntingly delicious beer.

Nov 12: Barrel Aged Hallows – The return of BCB’s wood barrel aged beer, Hallows, returns for loyal fans. This velvety smooth Russian Imperial Stout, which was aged in bourbon barrels with Cacao Nibs and Tahitian Vanilla Beans for more than 9 months, is almost ready to be enjoyed once again.

Nov 26: True North – To continue the brewery’s support of Youthbuild Lake County, BCB is re-launching its annual fundraiser beer, a Christmas Ale called True North. $1 from every beer sold will benefit the non-profit’s mission of helping self-sufficient young adults thrive and improve their communities.

For More Information:

http://buffalocreekbrewing.com/