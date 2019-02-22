Canarchy’s Squatters and Wasatch Brands Announce Salt Lake City Airport Locations

SALT LAKE CITY – Squatters Craft Beers and Wasatch Brewery, known collectively as Salt Lake Brewing Co., are excited to announce that the new Salt Lake City International Airport will feature both a Squatters Airport Pub location and a Wasatch Airport Pub.

The massive redesign of the Airport, dubbed The New SLC, is a project many years in the making that promises to secure Salt Lake City as a global aviation hub. Upon completion of phase two of the project in 2024, The New SLC will offer travelers a world-class Airport experience. SLBC is proud to complement that experience with its own world-class craft beers and award-winning pub fare.

For nearly 20 years, the current Squatters Airport Pub has offered millions of travelers a warm and inviting atmosphere. For some, it provides a first glimpse into local culture, and for others, a departing taste of home. “We could not imagine a Salt Lake City Airport without a Squatters, especially as we enter our 30th year of continuous operation in 2019. We poured all our effort into the bidding process, and left it all on the field,” said SLBC COO, Doug Hofeling. “We are beyond grateful to have been selected and cannot wait to be a part of this enormous step forward for the state of Utah.”

Wasatch Brewery, born and raised in Park City, Utah, and a pioneer in the craft beer scene since 1986, will be a new face in the state-of-the-art Airport facility. “Wasatch defined the modern brew pub concept and we’re thrilled that our brewery, which is so synonymous with the Utah way of life, will now have a home at the Salt Lake City Airport,” said SLBC marketing manager, Lauren Boyack. “We think it’s about time,” added Hofeling.

About Squatters Craft Beers & Wasatch Brewery

In 1986, Greg Schirf opened Utah’s first microbrewery, Wasatch Beers and Brew Pub in the resort town of Park City, Utah. Shortly thereafter, Jeff Polychronis and Peter Cole founded Squatters Pub Brewery, Salt Lake City’s original brew pub in 1989. The company currently operates five full-service pubs and a brewery tap room. In 2000, Squatters Craft Beers and Wasatch Brewery merged their brewing operations for draft, bottle and can production. To date, Squatters and Wasatch have brought home 18 World Beer Cups awards and 30 Great American Beer Festival medals. In 2010, Utah Brewers Cooperative received the prestigious U.S. Mid-Size Brewery of the Year award from the Brewers Association. In 2017, Squatters and Wasatch joined a group of independent and like-minded craft brewers, known collectively as CANarchy. Sister breweries include Oskar Blues Brewery, Cigar City Brewing, Perrin Brewing, Deep Ellum Brewing and Three Weavers Brewing Company. Squatters and Wasatch packaged and draft beers are available in Utah, Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Texas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, South Dakota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Montana. For more information, please visit squatters.com and www.wasatchbeers.com.