California Wild Ales Releases ‘Black is Beautiful’ Collaboration with Weathered Souls Brewing Co. Benefitting Color of Change

SAN DIEGO– California Wild Ales, San Diego’s Sour House, and the city’s only all-barrel-aged American sour brewery, has announced its first-ever barrel-aged dark sour “Black is Beautiful” collaboration together with Weathered Souls Brewing Co., based in San Antonio, Texas, benefitting Color of Change, the nation’s largest online racial justice organization.

The Black is Beautiful initiative, created by Weathered Souls Brewing Co., is a collaborative effort amongst the brewing community and its customers aimed at bringing awareness to the injustices that many people of color face daily. California Wild Ales will donate 100 percent of this beer’s proceeds to support the Color of Change organization, which challenges injustice, holds corporate and political leaders accountable, commissions game-changing research on systems of inequality, and advances solutions for racial justice that can transform our world.

“We teamed up with Sam Olson, former head brewer at Fourpenny House, and current head brewer at 13 Point Brewing Co., to create our version of this beer,” said Bill DeWitt, co-owner and founder of California Wild Ales. “Being an all barrel-aged sour brewery, we put our spin and love into this special beer and are honored to be a part of this collaboration. We would like to thank Marcus Baskerville for organizing such a worthwhile event for a great cause.”

“We started with a nine percent base, reminiscent of an imperial stout, and let it age in bourbon barrels for 10 months and then bottle conditioned the beer for an additional six weeks,” said Sam Olson, head brewer of 13 Point Brewing Co. “The beer has a light, roasted character with deep notes of plum and a malty sweetness that is a pleasant compliment to the acidity, making it an extremely well-balanced dark sour. If you’re looking to try one of the most unique ‘Black is Beautiful’ beers, this just might be it.”

Only (100) 500ml bottles were produced and are now available for on-site pickup Wednesday–Sunday 12:00-3:00pm at the brewery and tasting room located at 4202 Sorrento Valley Blvd., Ste. L. Customers can visit: www.californiawildales.com or call (855) WILD-ALE or (855) 945-3253 to place orders.

About California Wild Ales

California Wild Ales, San Diego’s Sour House, is San Diego’s only all barrel-aged sour brewery. It began creating fresh and funky sour beers in 2015 and opened its tasting room in 2018. The brewery’s sour beer is aged in American, French, and Hungarian oak barrels for a minimum of nine months and uses fresh, seasonal produce from local San Diego farmers resulting in a refreshing, tart flavor profile and depth often associated with fine wine. The brewery uses mixed and wild fermentation methods using probiotic yeast and bacteria strains including Lactobacillus, Brettanomyces, and Pediococcus. For more information, visit: https://www.californiawildales.com/

https://www.californiawildales.com/black-is-beautiful/