California Wild Ales Expands Sales Outside of California, Launches 2020 Bottle Club

SAN DIEGO – California Wild Ales, California Wild Ales, San Diego’s only all-sour brewery, today announced it has begun shipping its barrel-aged wild ale outside of California. Sour beer lovers in Alaska, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New York, and the District of Columbia can now order beer online from California Wild Ale’s website and have it delivered directly to their front door. Also, the brewery has launched its 2020 bottle club, called “The Yeastie Beasties,” giving customers exclusive access to member-only beer and other exciting perks.

“We’ve been selling our funky, fruit-forward sour ales since 2015 and have focused mainly on serving customers in our tasting room where we serve 10 beer on tap, making us San Diego’s largest sour-only brewery,” said Bill DeWitt, co-owner of California Wild Ales and Chicago native. “The sour/American wild ale market is growing across the country and we are proud to offer California wild ale to a larger market and to offer some exclusive varieties to members of our membership club.”

“When COVID-19 hit, we started to look for new avenues to get our beer into customer’s hands,” said co-owner Zack Brager. “We’re excited to introduce our unique brand of sour ale to these new markets – especially to the D.C. metro area where I grew up – and re-launch our popular bottle club to do something exciting for our customers,” said Zack.

The membership club includes 15 wild ales over the course of the year with seven member-only beers available upon sign-up and an additional six beers over the next six months. Membership is limited to 100 people and also includes guided tastings, a membership party, custom merchandise, and a few other surprises. https://www.californiawildales.com/2020-bottle-club/

California Wild Ales offers a wide variety of sour ales. The brewery introduces new beers regularly based on when each barrel has completed its aging process. Following are some of the brewery’s most popular beers: https://www.californiawildales.com/product-category/beer/

Pineapple Upside Down Cake Our best-selling beer, this pastry sour is made with grilled pineapple dusted with brown sugar and homemade maraschino-style cherries using fresh California cherries and a homemade reduction consisting of simple syrup, fresh cinnamon, star anise, and allspice.

Black and Blue We use Jewel and Snowchaser blueberries from The Flower Fields in Carlsbad, CA as the base, and add blackberry purée from Oregon. The result is a beautiful red-wine character balanced with a slight acidity creating a port wine-like flavor profile that will pair well with meals with friends.

Carlsbad Blueberry This mixed-fermentation wild ale starts as a golden ale, which is aged for 12 months in oak barrels to produce tart flavors, fruity notes, and a funky character. Then fresh blueberries, sourced locally are added and aged for an additional two months. The result is a violet-colored beer that has a slight wine characteristic on the nose and rich blueberry fruit note at the finish.

Rosé This golden sour blend was selected specifically to pair with beautiful Zinfandel grapes from Escondido, CA. This bright refreshing ale with notes of red wine from the zin grapes accompanied by hints of raspberry combined with its brilliant color we knew it deserved the same name as the super crushable wine of its namesake.

About California Wild Ales

California Wild Ales, San Diego’s Sour House, is San Diego’s only all barrel-aged sour brewery. It began creating fresh and funky sour beers in 2015 and opened its tasting room in 2018. The brewery’s sour beer is aged in American, French, and Hungarian oak barrels for a minimum of 9-12 months and uses fresh, seasonal produce from local San Diego farmers resulting in a refreshing, tart flavor profile and depth often associated with fine wine. The brewery uses mixed and wild fermentation methods using probiotic yeast and bacteria strains including Lactobacillus, Brettanomyces, and Pediococcus. For more information, visit: https://www.californiawildales.com/