California Wild Ales Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary of Ocean Beach Tasting Room with Special Event and New Beer Releases

SAN DIEGO, California – California Wild Ales, San Diego’s Sour House, is celebrating the first anniversary of the brewery’s second tasting room in the laid-back San Diego neighborhood of Ocean Beach. As part of the festivities, the brewery is releasing several new beers including the brewery’s first canned lager, a double hazy IPA (IIPA) made in collaboration with Thorn Street Brewing, a new barrel-aged fruited sour featuring prickly pear and passion fruit picked in Ocean Beach and two limited release dark sour wild ales made in collaboration with Lost Cause Meadery.

California Wild Ales invites Ocean Beach and the greater San Diego beer-loving community to raise a glass with them on Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 2p.m. – 8p.m. PST at their Ocean Beach location at 4896 Newport Avenue. If you’re looking to send your taste buds on an adventure, swing by California Wild Ales and help celebrate their first anniversary in Ocean Beach.

“The first-anniversary party (a.k.a. OB-One) salutes a significant milestone of San Diego’s funkiest brewery coming to San Diego’s funkiest neighborhood,” said Bill DeWitt co-founder of California Wild Ales. “To celebrate, we decided to throw a party with new beers, collaboration brews, specialty brews, and the debut of a new barrel-aged sour, OB-One.”

Since opening their barrel-aged brewery in 2016, owners Bill DeWitt and Zack Brager have pursued an unusual path in the San Diego brewery scene. Conceived initially as an all-sour barrel-aged bottle club, the two eventually decided to open their doors to the public in late 2017. After operating a tasting room at the brewery in Sorrento Valley, the team at California Wild Ales set their sites on Ocean Beach.Since then, the brewery has added “fresh” beer-flavored beers to their extensive sour lineup. Although California Wild Ales still focuses on barrel-aged sours, they have also introduced a lager, hazy IPA, West Coast IPA, and a rotating hard seltzer.

“We knew from the start that OB was the place for us. Our funky sour beers and this funky coastal neighborhood are a perfect match. We can source fruit from the surrounding area, turn it into something unique and hyper-local and serve it right here at our tasting room,” said Bill DeWitt, co-founder of California Wild Ales.

Named to honor a penny farthing bike-riding neighborhood celeb named Ricky Persky, Bike Lane Lager was the first of the beer-flavored beers beyond sours that California Wild Ales tapped and the first beer the brewery has made available in cans. Bike Lane Lager features German pilsner malt, malted wheat and Noble hops, including Harllertau Blanc, Magnum and Saaz. The lager is now available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans last month and available at both of California Wild Ales’ locations and select retail outlets.

To create its commemorative IIPA, California Wild Ales teamed up with local OBcean and head brewer at Thorn Street Brewing, Shawn Steele. The IIPA, named Over the Hill was made using the 2021 San Diego Brewers Guild hop blend and Southern Passion hops giving this beer a juicy explosion of flavor. The aroma profile includes passion fruit, guava, red berries, melon, tangerine, and grapefruit.

Finally, as part of the one-year anniversary event, California Wild Ales will offer two limited -edition anniversary dark sours. One, a single barrel dark sour with blackberry and vanilla available only on tap. The other, a double barrel aged dark sour with hazelnuts made in a barrel provided by Lost Cause Meadery will be available on draft and in an extremely limited 375ml bottles at the Ocean Beach location.

“Our dark sour base is something we have been waiting to debut and this is the perfect time,” said Zack Brager, co-owner of California Wild Ales. “We are beyond thrilled to celebrate this important milestone and work with leaders in the industry such as Thorn Street Brewery and Lost Cause to expand our product line. The barrel gifted to us by Lost Cause Meadery is extra special to us because it was the barrel that was used to make mead to commemorate the birth of the owner’s first son.”

Admission is free, and all are welcome. California Wild Ales satellite tasting room is located in the heart of Ocean Beach at 4896 Newport Avenue.

About California Wild Ales

California Wild Ales, San Diego’s Sour House, is San Diego’s only all-barrel-aged sour brewery. It began creating fresh and funky wild ale in 2015 and opened its first tasting room in 2018. The brewery’s sour beer is aged in American, French, and Hungarian oak barrels for a minimum of nine months and uses fresh, local produce from local San Diego farmers. California Wild Ales is known for its branding, which includes characters representing the yeast and bacteria that are used to ferment the sour beer named Lacto (short for Lactobacillus), Brett (short for Brettanomyces), and P.D.O. (short for Pediococcus)

For More Information:

https://californiawildales.com/one-year-anniversary/?fbclid=IwAR2H_wJzg-2UIUokU1Uu6gs_1G3FS_2tmK0nuisFzoPfja9c1Kp3Kz4zTFQ