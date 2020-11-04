California Wild Ales Announces Sour Beer Lineup for 12th Annual San Diego Beer Week

SAN DIEGO – California Wild Ales, San Diego’s Sour House, and the city’s only all-barrel-aged sour brewery, has announced its line-up of beers for the 12th Annual San Diego Beer Week. California Wild Ales is calling all sour beer lovers to stop by its tasting room from November 6-15th to send their taste buds on an epic adventure of flavor.

As part of the event, the brewery is releasing 14 different kinds of barrel-aged sour ales over the nine days of San Diego Beer Week. Beer will be sold in 500 ml bottles and 16 oz crowlers available for on-site pick-up, and 10 flavors will be available on draft at its tasting room in Sorrento Valley, California. The tasting room will be open at 25 percent capacity for on-site consumption as well as for outdoor seating at a nearby patio at the neighboring deli, The Sandwich Shop, for those who would rather drink outdoors.

“We’re extremely excited to be a part of this year’s San Diego Beer Week for the third year in a row,” said Bill DeWitt, co-owner of California Wild Ales. “One of the best things about Beer Week is trying all the special releases from your favorite local breweries. It’s like Christmas for beer lovers, and San Diego is the North Pole.”

“We decided a few months ago that we’d go all out this year,” said Zack Brager, co-owner and founder of California Wild Ales. “We’re bringing back old favorites like “Pineapple Upside Down Cake,” “Blueberry Pie,” and “Peach Cobbler,” as well as new flavors like “2020…It’s Been a Very Sour Year,” “Brewer’s Cuvée,” and more. You’re not going to want to miss this.”

California Wild Ales is located at 4202 Sorrento Valley Blvd., Ste. L and will be open starting Wednesday, November 6th through Sunday, November 15th. Customers can visit: www.californiawildales.com or call (855) WILD-ALE or (855) 945-3253 to place orders in advance.

California Wild Ales 500ml bottle descriptions and release dates:

November 6

Brewer’s Cuvée: a decadent blend of barrel-aged golden, dark, Saison, and spontaneous fermentation. It is a complex sour beer with well-balanced acidity and maltiness.

November 7

Peach Party Mixed 4-Pack:

Peach on Peach: peaches rested on a barrel-aged golden base resulting in an explosion of a fuzzy peach flavor.

Peach on Peach Cobbler: Peach on Peach with Madagascar vanilla and Saigon cinnamon to create a beautiful pastry sour.

Peach on Peach with Raspberry: Peach on Peach with fresh raspberries.

Peach on Peach with Pineapple: Peach on Peach with freshly grilled pineapple.

November 8

Prickly Pear: local prickly pear hand-picked in Ocean Beach, San Diego. The beer is sweet like candy with a beautiful, bright orange color and balanced acidity.

November 11

PerCinnamon: a unique pastry sour combines the tangy tropical mango-like flavor of persimmon with cinnamon for a flavor combination you will not find anywhere else.

November 12

2020…It’s Been a Very Sour Year: a blend of local feijoa (pineapple guava) and pink guava placed on 12-month barrel-aged golden sour.

November 13

Pineapple Upside Down Cake: pineapple with brown sugar, grilled until reaching a deep caramelization then homemade Maraschino cherries are added using fresh California cherries, cinnamon, vanilla, and a bevy of spices.

November 14

Blueberry Bonanza Mixed 4-Pack:

Carlsbad Blueberry: a mixed-fermentation wild ale featuring golden ale aged 12 months in oak barrels then added fresh blueberries sourced locally from The Flower Fields in Carlsbad.

Blue on Blue: blueberries from the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, almost three pounds per gallon, were rested on a barrel-aged golden base for three months then more blueberries were added.

Blueberry Pie: blueberries from The Flower Fields in Carlsbad, CA with added whole Madagascar bourbon vanilla beans, and cinnamon to bring this pastry sour to life.

Satsuma Blueberry: blueberries from Carlsbad and local Satsuma mandarins from nearby San Marcos provide a bright citrus flavor and the tannic blueberries come together to create a crisp and refreshing sour.

November 15

Dark Gold: a decadent blend of both golden and dark ales allowing the brightness of the golden soul to shine through while the maltiness of the dark sour produces a delicate balance in the backend.

About California Wild Ales

California Wild Ales, San Diego Sour House, is San Diego’s only all barrel-aged sour brewery. It began creating fresh and funky sour beers in 2015 and opened its tasting room in 2018. Their sour beer is aged in American, French, and Hungarian oak barrels for a minimum of nine months. The brewery only uses fresh, seasonal produce from local San Diego farmers resulting in a refreshing, tart flavor profile and depth often associated with fine wine. The brewery uses mixed and wild fermentation methods using probiotic yeast and bacteria strains which include Lactobacillus, Brettanomyces, and Pediococcus. For more information, visit: www.californiawildales.com

