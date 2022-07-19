California Wild Ales Announces Fourth-Annual Comic-Con Beer Release & Costume Contest

SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON – California Wild Ales, San Diego’s Sour House, and the city’s only all-barrel-aged American sour brewery, announced its fourth annual Comic-Con tap takeover. The brewery calls all space travelers, supervillains, gamers, Trekkies, Jedi, zombies, intergalactic bounty hunters, and more to stop by its Ocean Beach tasting room from July 21-24th for a Comic-Con-themed beer release and costume contest. This year’s beers include some crowd favorites from previous year’s tap takeovers, as well as five new beers brewed specifically for Comic-Con 2022.

“We look forward to this weekend every summer,” said Zack Brager, co-founder of California Wild Ales. “It’s a fun way to release some really small-batch and unique beers. This year we are excited to feature two of our dark sour ales made in collaboration with another local Ocean Beach business, Tapshack Craft Liquid. The first is Buzzed Lightyear, a cold brew beer and Shang Chai made with our homemade chai tea blend.”

This year, California Wild Ales will continue its tradition of holding its annual Comic-Con costume contest. Customers are invited to come by the brewery or tag themselves on social media in their costumes to win Comic-Con swag. No purchase is necessary. There will be an on-site costume contest as well as an online contest. All photos will be posted to social media, and the winner with the most “likes” wins. To enter the online contest, tag your photo @californiawildales on Instagram or Facebook, or email photos

“Our favorite part of Comic-Con is people’s creativity and all the hard work they put into their costumes. We are huge fans of all things pop culture, making Comic-Con weekend one of our most anticipated summer weekends,” said Bill DeWitt, co-founder of California Wild Ales. “We hope these fun, funky flavors inspire craft beer lovers to don their cape and always believe in their inner superhero.”

As part of the event, the brewery is releasing 18 sour beers, including a few flavors from their recent May 4 Be With You – Star Wars Day event. In addition, the brewery is releasing House of Dragon Fruit made with dragon fruit, blueberry, blackberry, raspberry, Clockwork Blood Orange made with blood orange, honey and basil, and Planet of the Grapes, made with honey and Cabernet grapes. For a complete lineup of our 2022 Comic-Con beers, visit their website at www.californiawildales.com.

All beers pre-ordered online are available for on-site pick up at the California Wild Ales brewery and tasting room at 4202 Sorrento Valley Blvd. Bottles will be available for pickup beginning Thursday, July 21 at 2pm.

The brewery will have Comic-Con California Wild Ales t-shirts, stickers, koozies, and Limited Edition Giclee Prints available on-site at both their Sorrento Valley and Ocean Beach locations. Bottles will be available at the Ocean Beach location on a first come first serve basis.

Our 2022 Comic-Con Rotating Taplist

* House of Dragonfruit (Dragonfruit, Blueberry, Blackberry, Raspberry)

* Buzzed Lightyear (Dark Sour, Tapshack Cold Brew Coffee, Vanilla, Cinnamon)

* Clockwork Blood Orange (Blood Orange, Honey, Basil)

* Planet of the Grapes (Honey, Cabernet Grapes)

* Shang-Chai (Dark Sour, Chai Tea Spices)

Pickle Rick (Cucumber, Dill, Peppercorn, Garlic)

Spicy Pickle Rick (Cucumber, Dill, Peppercorn, Garlic, Habeñero)

Darth Citrius (Bearss Lime, Satsuma Mandarin, Meyer Lemon)

Daenerys Tar-Berry-an (Blueberry, Blackberry, Raspberry, Jalepeño)

Mango Fett (Mango, Jalepeño)

BanAnakin Skywalker (Carmalized Bananas, Toffee, Caramel)

Rosemary Poppins (Meyer Lemon, Rosemary)

Chewboocha (Tapshack Kombucha, Carrot, Ginger, Tumeric, Cayenne)

* new brew for this year’s event

Special Release Bottles

Sour Rangers: This golden sour blend of loquats, apricots, and kumquats with orange citrus yield a tropical melon character and a pleasant, balanced acidity.

Princess Peach: This fresh peach, jasmine green tea, and honey blend provide a refreshing mix of sweet, tart, and floral flavors.

Cherry Potter: After resting this golden sour on sweet cherry purée and adding cacao nibs, this beer exhibits notes of cherry pie. Pure magic!

Pickle Rick: This crisp and refreshing salty Gose-style beer features fresh cucumber, dill, and black peppercorns, resulting in a pickle-y sour/salty combination perfect for hot summer days.

Darth Citrius: Made with Bearss limes, Meyer lemons, and Satsuma mandarins fresh off the trees from our friend Summer’s vineyard. Exploding with sweet citrus flavor, this best-selling deliciously tart wild ale is sure to be a hit.

Mr. Tea: We took a golden sour and rested it on a healthy portion of Meyer lemons before finishing it with Lady Grey black tea and honey. The Meyer lemons blend beautifully with the spicy floral notes of Bergamot and natural orange and lemon from the tea. “I pity the fool who doesn’t try this beer.”

Berry Allen aka The Flash: This beer blends Carlsbad blueberries with just the right amount of mint to add a refreshing touch to the beautiful tannic blueberry character. A great summer beer.

About California Wild Ales

California Wild Ales, San Diego’s Sour House, is San Diego’s only all-barrel-aged sour brewery. It began creating fresh and funky sour beers in 2015 and opened its tasting room in 2018. The brewery’s sour beer is aged in American, French, and Hungarian oak barrels for a minimum of nine months. It uses fresh, seasonal produce from local San Diego farmers resulting in a refreshing, tart flavor profile and depth often associated with fine wine. The brewery uses mixed and wild fermentation methods using probiotic yeast and bacteria strains, including Lactobacillus, Brettanomyces, and Pediococcus.

https://www.californiawildales.com/