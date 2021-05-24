Buzzbox Signs Deal with Republic National Distributing Company

INDIO, Calif. – Buzzbox, the industry innovator in adult spirits-based ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, announced today an exclusive agreement with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) to distribute its award-winning portfolio of refreshingly unique, classic cocktails in all of RNDC’s thirty-two U.S markets.

The distribution agreement expands availability of bar-quality cocktails served in portable, eco-friendly Tetra Paks.

“This is an incredible milestone for the buzzbox brand,” says CEO Rod Vandenbos. “We’re excited to work with RNDC, and this distribution agreement is an important step as we continue to expand the buzzbox national footprint.”

Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), the nation’s second largest beverage alcohol distributor of premium wine and spirits in the U.S., enjoys a longstanding reputation for its extensive brand building capabilities and knowledge of emerging marketplace trends.

Scott Lammert, Executive Vice President of Supplier Business Development at Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) says, “Expanding the reach of buzzbox RTD cocktails aligns perfectly with our expertise in bringing lifestyle products to market. The buzzbox focus on eco-friendly packaging and commitment to no artificial fillers or preservatives makes it a unique quality product at a great price for consumers to enjoy wherever they go.”

Spearheading buzzbox’s commercial growth is Executive Vice President of Sales, Wes Tachibana. “This distribution agreement with RNDC marks another step forward along buzzbox’s roadmap for exponential growth in the burgeoning RTD marketplace. We’re excited to be working with RNDC to bring buzzbox’s line of handcrafted, all-natural cocktails to retailers and consumers coast-to-coast.”

About buzzbox

From the finest ingredients and top-shelf spirits on the inside, to the recyclable, carbon neutral packaging on the outside, every award winning buzzbox is crafted with quality and sustainability in mind. Made without preservatives, buzzboxes are gluten-free, certified kosher and vegan. With 9 classic cocktail flavors to choose from, there’s a buzzbox for everyone: Perfect Margarita, Classic Greyhound, Long Island, Classic Cosmo, Cuban Mojito, Bloody Mary, Whiskey Lemonade, Hurricane and Vodka Lemonade. Shake it up and sip responsibly with buzzbox.

For More Information:

https://www.buzzbox.com