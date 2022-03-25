Buskey Cider Releases Newest Limited Release, Tequila Grapefruit Cider

RICHMOND, Virginia – Buskey Cider is excited to release their Tequila Grapefruit Cider this Friday after 14 months of anticipation aging in the barrel. Nuanced and tannic, their Tequila Grapefruit Cider was made with 100% Virginia apples and aged in tequila barrels to develop the complexities that only a tequila barrel stores in its oak staves. Fresh grapefruits were juiced and zested in their urban Scott’s Addition cidery and included in the hard cider.

“As a big fan of tequila and Palomas, this is a special cider for me,” said Andrew Coffin, Director of Operations at Buskey Cider. “The tannin from the barrel and the grapefruit zest provide abundant mouthfeel balanced by sharp and bright citrus notes. Looking forward to seeing the reaction of fans after all of our hard work making this cider in production.”

This cider continues a series of innovative every other week releases that Buskey creates. The past two releases have been the Buskey Rakau Hopped Cider in collaboration with neighbors Väsen Brewing Company and the Buskey Scotch Barrel Aged Cider, aged in Laphroaig Barrels.

Buskey crafts their ciders at their production facility in the popular beverage neighborhood of Scott’s Addition, and last month utilized their purchase option to own their building and secure their facility in the fast growing area. The cidery distributes cider to retail stores across Virginia with their distribution partners, Premium Distributors in Richmond and Northern Virginia, Chesbay Distributing in Hampton Roads and the Peninsula, Blue Ridge Beverage in the Blue Ridge Mountains, and Wendell Distribution on the Eastern Shore. Currently available are the Buskey Dry as their flagship, the Peach Tea made in collaboration with Carytown Teas as their seasonal. Also available are the RVA Cider, which is semi-sweet, and the Tart Cherry, a tried and true fan favorite fruited cider.

As a limited release, the Buskey Tequila Barrel Aged Cider will be available only through Buskey on draft and in 16 oz cans in the Richmond and Cape Charles tasting rooms and for delivery in Richmond and surrounding suburbs, NOVA, and Hampton Roads, and in distribution throughout Virginia.

About Buskey Cider

Buskey Cider opened in April 2016 in the popular craft beverage neighborhood of Scott’s Addition in Richmond, Virginia, and has since expanded into their second outpost ‘Buskey Cider on the Bay’ located in scenic Cape Charles. Made from 100% Fresh Pressed Virginia apples, Buskey focuses on semi-sweet and drier ciders with a wide range of creative infusions and barrel products. Buskey is one of most innovative cideries in the country but is also loved for its classic refreshing apple only ciders.

For More Information:

https://www.buskeycider.com/collections/delivery-shipping-virginia/products/buskey-tequila-grapefruit-cider-4-pack