Buskey Cider Releases New Winter Seasonal, Orange Clove Cider

RICHMOND, Virginia – Buskey Cider is releasing Buskey Orange Clove Cider this Friday. It will be available on draft and in 16 oz. cans in the Richmond and Cape Charles tasting rooms and for delivery in Richmond and surrounding suburbs, NoVA, and Hampton Roads, and in distribution throughout Virginia.

Orange Clove Cider is made with 100% Virginia apples, cara cara oranges, and cloves, and is perfect for cool winter days. This seasonal cider is brand new to Buskey’s lineup and pushes the limits on spiced cider.

“Every December to celebrate the season, my sisters and I celebrate by making cookies and putting cloves into whole oranges, both for the aroma and for decoration. This cider seeks to bring you the excitement of holiday cheer and winter months spent with family,” said Elle Correll, co-owner of Buskey Cider.

This new cider builds on a series of creative seasonal and limited release ciders that are released to the public in the tasting room and online every other Friday, a program that has been in effect since the beginning of the year. The past two releases have been long time fan favorite Jalapeño Lime Cider in 4-pack 16oz cans and Gin Barrel Aged Cider elegantly presented in 500ml bottles.

You can purchase Buskey Cider for home delivery or pick up online and for wholesale distribution to bars and restaurants through Premium of Virginia, Chesbay Distributing, Blue Ridge Beverage, and Wendell Distributing. Follow Buskey Cider for updates on social media.

About Buskey Cider

Buskey Cider opened in April 2016 in the popular craft beverage neighborhood of Scott’s Addition in Richmond, Virginia, and has since expanded into their second outpost ‘Buskey Cider on the Bay’ located in scenic Cape Charles. Made from 100% Fresh Pressed Virginia apples Buskey focuses on semi-sweet and drier ciders with a wide range of creative infusions and barrel products. Buskey is one of most innovative cideries in the country but is also loved for its classic refreshing apple only ciders. Enjoy celebrating the city of Richmond and the state of Virginia that has been a large part of what Buskey stands for. #GetBuskey

For More Information:

https://www.buskeycider.com/collections/delivery-shipping-virginia/products/orange-clove-cider-4-pack