Buskey Cider Releases Coffee Maplewood Cider in Collaboration with Local Coffee Shop

RICHMOND, Va. — Buskey Cider today is releasing Buskey Coffee Maplewood Cider. It will be available on draft and in 16 oz. cans in the Richmond and Cape Charles tasting rooms and for delivery in Richmond and surrounding suburbs, NoVA, and Hampton Roads.

Coffee Maplewood Cider is made with local coffee from Richmond-based coffee shop Roastology, as well as maplewood spirals, and maple syrup. Off-dry and rich, this cider has notes of toffee, cherry, and dark chocolate.

“I’ve always been really passionate about coffee, so when we opened the cidery, Buskey was one of the first cideries to utilize uniquely sourced and locally roasted coffee in a hard cider,” said Will Correll, co-owner of Buskey Cider. “Roastology is awesome, and it was fun to collaborate with them on this limited release project.”

Team Buskey is passionate about coffee and was thrilled to partner with Roastology for the next in their series of innovative coffee ciders. Will and Elle Correll during their travels have visited coffee orchards to learn more about the fruit and the process from tree to cup. In addition, they have roasted coffees and participated in coffee cuppings with roasters to build their knowledge base over the years. They’ve also had past coffee and cider collaborations with other local players: Snowing in Space Coffee, Lamplighter Coffee, and Blanchard’s Coffee.

Coffee Maplewood builds on a series of fall seasonal ciders that will be available every other Friday, a cadence that Buskey has maintained for new cider releases since earlier this year. The past two installments of the fall series leading up to this release were Blackberry Juniper and Pumpkin Pie.

You can follow Buskey Cider for updates on social media: @buskeycider on Instagram, https://www.facebook.com/BuskeyCider on Facebook and @buskeycider on Twitter.

About Buskey Cider

Buskey Cider opened in April 2016 in the popular craft beverage neighborhood of Scott’s Addition in Richmond, Virginia, and has since expanded into their second outpost ‘Buskey Cider on the Bay’ located in scenic Cape Charles. Made from 100% Fresh Pressed Virginia apples Buskey focuses on semi-sweet and drier ciders with a wide range of creative infusions and barrel products. Buskey is one of most innovative cideries in the country but is also loved for its classic refreshing apple only ciders. Enjoy celebrating the city of Richmond and the state of Virginia that has been a large part of what Buskey stands for. #GetBuskey and learn more at www.buskeycider.com.